Masters: Winners' bags and golf equipment since 2010 at Augusta National

Photo: David Dusek/Golfweek

Very few golf tournaments test a player’s equipment as does Augusta National each year during the Masters. Golfers must be able to hit the ball high to help it stop quickly on the lightning-fast greens, but swirling winds – especially around Amen Corner – can wreak havoc on club selection.

The sand in bunkers tends to be fluffy, and if the ground is also soft in a given year, high-bounce wedges can be helpful. But in years in which the course plays firm and fast, high-bounce wedges are not ideal for pitching and chipping the ball off tight fairway lies.

Pros tend to travel to tournaments with 16 to 18 clubs, typically their standard 14 clubs plus a backup driver, a backup putter and possibly a 2-iron or a hybrid that can be swapped into play based on course conditions that week. When they go to the Masters, they often take more just to be sure they have everything they could possibly need. Wedges with different sole configurations usually find their way into travel bags, too.

A pro’s work with equipment company representatives and technicians is different at the Masters than most weeks on the PGA Tour. Equipment vans usually are parked close to the driving range at PGA Tour events, but during Masters week they do not park on property at Augusta National.

Instead, the vans are across Washington Road. Almost no one has permission to use a mobile phone on the range or course, so people have to walk back and forth all day. After lunchtime Wednesday, as the Par 3 Contest takes place, the trucks leave and start driving to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Harbour Town Golf Links, the site of the RBC Heritage.

Below is a list of all the clubs that Masters champions since 2010 have used to win their green jacket.

2010: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson with his Odyssey White Hot XG Blade putter at the 2010 Masters (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

DRIVER: Callaway FT-9 Tour Authentic (7.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Fubuki 73 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Big Bertha Diablo (15 degrees), Mitsubishi Fubuki 73 X shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Prototype (22 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Thump X shaft

IRONS: Callaway X-Forged (4), X Proto (5-PW), with Rifle Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway JAWS (53, 60, 62 degrees), with Rifle Project X 7.0 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot XG Blade

BALL: Callaway Tour ix

2011: Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel’s Nike VR Pro Blades (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Nike VR Tour (8.5 degrees), with Rombax 7V05 shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Nike SQ Sumo (13, 19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Blue Board 83 shafts

IRONS: Nike VR Pro Blade (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

WEDGES: Nike VR Pro (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

PUTTER: Nike Method 004

BALL: Nike ONE Tour D

2012: Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson’s Ping S59 irons (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Ping G20 (7.5 degrees), with Grafalloy Bi-Matrix shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G20 (16.5 degrees), with Project X 8A1 shaft

IRONS: Ping S59 (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts

WEDGES: Ping Tour-W (52, 56 degrees), Tour-S Rustique (64 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts

PUTTER: Ping Redwood Anser

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

2013: Adam Scott

Adam Scott makes a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2013 Masters. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Titleist 913D3 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 910F.d (15 degrees), with Rombax Pro 95 shaft

IRONS: Titleist 712U (2) and 710 MB (3-9), with KBS Tour shafts

WEDGES: Vokey Design SM4 (48 degrees), Spin Milled (54 degrees) and SM4 TVD (60 degrees) with KBS Tour 130-gram shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

[afflinkbutton text=”$49.99 – GlobalGolf” link=”https://globalgolf.pxf.io/LPY9EZ”;

2014: Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson’s Ping Anser Milled 1 putter (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Ping G25 (8.5 degrees), with Grafalloy Bi-Matrix X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G25 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder Tour Spec 8.2 X shaft

IRONS: Ping S55 (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: Ping Tour with Gorge Grooves (52, 56, 64 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

PUTTER: Ping Anser Milled 1

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

2015: Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth’s Scotty Cameron 009 putter (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 60 TX graphite shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7X graphite shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 915 Hd (20.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X graphite shaft

IRONS: Titleist AP2 714 (4-9), with Project X 6.0 steel shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.0 steel shafts

PUTTER: Titleist Scotty Cameron 009 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

2016: Danny Willett

Danny Willett’s Callaway gear (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Callaway XR 16 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W 60x shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway XR 16 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W 70X shaft; (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W 80X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex Utility (2, 4), Apex Pro (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 SL shafts

WEDGES: Mack Daddy 2 (47, 54, 58 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 SL shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #1 Wide

BALL: Callaway Speed Regime 3

2017: Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia’s TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M1 (15, 19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (54 degrees bent to 52, 58 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Red

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

2018: Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed’s Odyssey White Hot Pro putter (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (10 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 70X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Nike VR Pro Limited (15 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 80X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (2), Callaway X Forged (4), Callaway MB1 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: Artisan (51, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (61 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #3

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

[afflinkbutton text=”$49.99 – GlobalGolf” link=”https://globalgolf.pxf.io/LPY9EZ”;

2019: Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods’ Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (13 degrees), M3 2017 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS

2020: Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson’s TaylorMade wedges and irons (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft; (21 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 95 shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P730 “DJ Proto” (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 120 S Black shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing)/SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT 1.0 (putter)

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama’s golf equipment (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Srixon ZX5 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP 9 TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade SIM UDI (3), Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX 4 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV

GRIPS: Iomic (full swing) / Lamkin (putter)