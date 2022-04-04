Masters: Winners' bags and golf equipment since 2010 at Augusta National
Very few golf tournaments test a player’s equipment as does Augusta National each year during the Masters. Golfers must be able to hit the ball high to help it stop quickly on the lightning-fast greens, but swirling winds – especially around Amen Corner – can wreak havoc on club selection.
The sand in bunkers tends to be fluffy, and if the ground is also soft in a given year, high-bounce wedges can be helpful. But in years in which the course plays firm and fast, high-bounce wedges are not ideal for pitching and chipping the ball off tight fairway lies.
Pros tend to travel to tournaments with 16 to 18 clubs, typically their standard 14 clubs plus a backup driver, a backup putter and possibly a 2-iron or a hybrid that can be swapped into play based on course conditions that week. When they go to the Masters, they often take more just to be sure they have everything they could possibly need. Wedges with different sole configurations usually find their way into travel bags, too.
A pro’s work with equipment company representatives and technicians is different at the Masters than most weeks on the PGA Tour. Equipment vans usually are parked close to the driving range at PGA Tour events, but during Masters week they do not park on property at Augusta National.
Instead, the vans are across Washington Road. Almost no one has permission to use a mobile phone on the range or course, so people have to walk back and forth all day. After lunchtime Wednesday, as the Par 3 Contest takes place, the trucks leave and start driving to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and Harbour Town Golf Links, the site of the RBC Heritage.
Below is a list of all the clubs that Masters champions since 2010 have used to win their green jacket.
2010: Phil Mickelson
DRIVER: Callaway FT-9 Tour Authentic (7.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Fubuki 73 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Big Bertha Diablo (15 degrees), Mitsubishi Fubuki 73 X shaft
HYBRID: Callaway Prototype (22 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Thump X shaft
IRONS: Callaway X-Forged (4), X Proto (5-PW), with Rifle Project X 7.0 shafts
WEDGES: Callaway JAWS (53, 60, 62 degrees), with Rifle Project X 7.0 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot XG Blade
BALL: Callaway Tour ix
2011: Charl Schwartzel
DRIVER: Nike VR Tour (8.5 degrees), with Rombax 7V05 shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Nike SQ Sumo (13, 19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Blue Board 83 shafts
IRONS: Nike VR Pro Blade (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts
WEDGES: Nike VR Pro (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts
PUTTER: Nike Method 004
BALL: Nike ONE Tour D
2012: Bubba Watson
DRIVER: Ping G20 (7.5 degrees), with Grafalloy Bi-Matrix shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G20 (16.5 degrees), with Project X 8A1 shaft
IRONS: Ping S59 (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts
WEDGES: Ping Tour-W (52, 56 degrees), Tour-S Rustique (64 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts
PUTTER: Ping Redwood Anser
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
2013: Adam Scott
DRIVER: Titleist 913D3 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 910F.d (15 degrees), with Rombax Pro 95 shaft
IRONS: Titleist 712U (2) and 710 MB (3-9), with KBS Tour shafts
WEDGES: Vokey Design SM4 (48 degrees), Spin Milled (54 degrees) and SM4 TVD (60 degrees) with KBS Tour 130-gram shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
2014: Bubba Watson
DRIVER: Ping G25 (8.5 degrees), with Grafalloy Bi-Matrix X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G25 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder Tour Spec 8.2 X shaft
IRONS: Ping S55 (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: Ping Tour with Gorge Grooves (52, 56, 64 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
PUTTER: Ping Anser Milled 1
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
2015: Jordan Spieth
DRIVER: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 60 TX graphite shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7X graphite shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 915 Hd (20.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X graphite shaft
IRONS: Titleist AP2 714 (4-9), with Project X 6.0 steel shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.0 steel shafts
PUTTER: Titleist Scotty Cameron 009 prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
2016: Danny Willett
DRIVER: Callaway XR 16 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W 60x shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway XR 16 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W 70X shaft; (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W 80X shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex Utility (2, 4), Apex Pro (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 SL shafts
WEDGES: Mack Daddy 2 (47, 54, 58 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 SL shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #1 Wide
BALL: Callaway Speed Regime 3
2017: Sergio Garcia
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M1 (15, 19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80 TX shafts
IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (54 degrees bent to 52, 58 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Red
BALL: TaylorMade TP5
2018: Patrick Reed
DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (10 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 70X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Nike VR Pro Limited (15 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 80X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (2), Callaway X Forged (4), Callaway MB1 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: Artisan (51, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (61 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #3
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
2019: Tiger Woods
DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (13 degrees), M3 2017 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shafts
IRONS: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS
2020: Dustin Johnson
DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft; (21 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 95 shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P730 “DJ Proto” (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 120 S Black shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing)/SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT 1.0 (putter)
2021: Hideki Matsuyama
DRIVER: Srixon ZX5 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP 9 TX shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade SIM UDI (3), Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
WEDGES: Cleveland RTX 4 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype
BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV
GRIPS: Iomic (full swing) / Lamkin (putter)
