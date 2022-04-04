ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters: Adidas and Waffle House team up for limited-edition Tour 360 22 shoes

By David Dusek
 1 day ago
Going to Waffle House when you visit Augusta National may not be as traditional as the tournament champion slipping into a green jacket in Butler Cabin, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love it.

So does Bubba Watson, who went to Waffle House after winning the 2014 Masters. Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, made a bid to buy a company that owned 105 Waffle House restaurants in 2009. The deal fell through, but Lefty has made more than a few visits to Waffle House.

To celebrate the 2022 Masters, Adidas has teamed with Waffle House to create a limited-edition version of the new Tour 360 22 shoes.

The shoe is creamy-white on the outside with a waffle pattern along the top. The Waffle House logo is on the back and on the insoles, and the bottom of the shoes are adorned with a color scheme that looks like melted butter and syrup.

Adidas Tour 360 22 Waffle House shoes (Adidas)

The Tour 360 22 was released in late January and has been worn by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Danielle Kang and several other staff players. It has a unique, molded traction system on the bottom that is designed to increase stability without adding extra weight.

A full-length Boost cushioning layer in the midsole cushions your foot wither every step while a horseshoe shafted EVA stability piece helps to keep your foot from shifting on the downswing.

Available starting Thursday, April 7, on adidas.com and in select retail locations, the men’s version will sell for $210 while the women’s shoe will sell for $200.

Men's Adidas Tour 360 22 - $210 Women's Adidas Tour 360 22 - $200

