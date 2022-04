Japan and Singapore continue to hold the world's most powerful passports, a new global ranking has revealed, as their citizens can visit 192 countries visa-free. The ranking also reveals that Ukraine has a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 143, a 'record high' for the country, and now ranks in 34th place, climbing up one spot since January. Russia trails behind in 49th place, with a score of 117, falling from 46th place, which it held earlier this year.

WORLD ・ 13 HOURS AGO