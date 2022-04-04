Larsen’s Best Bets — April 4th (NCAAM Basketball Championship)

North Carolina upset Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending Coach K home with a loss in the final game of his career. Following the final buzzer, many Blue Devils players appeared to leave the floor before shaking hands with the Tar Heels players. Some Duke players remained...
A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
The pressure was kind of off for Isaac Traudt this season. The Grand Island Senior High senior made his verbal commitment to play basketball for Virginia before the start of his senior year. During his senior year, he put up 23.6 points per game average, while grabbing 8.5 rebounds during...
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
BROOKINGS — Five Watertown High School athletes won individual events Saturday in the Steve Berseth Eastern South Dakota Conference Indoor Meet at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The meet featured unique team scoring where points were awarded to every competitor in every event. If there are 24 athletes in an event, the scoring...
Two girls high school basketball players who reached a career milestone in the same game will be teammates in the Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Games on Saturday at Thomas More University’s Connor Convocation Center. The annual senior all-star games showcase some of the top boys and girls basketball players in the...
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
PONTOTOC – Samya Brooks could see her future at a young age. She first got a glimpse of it in seventh grade when she saw her older AAU teammates committing to college basketball programs. Brooks knew immediately that’s what she wanted to do. That future will soon come...
A big trophy and a little baby were part of the festivities Tuesday as more than 200 people joyfully welcomed home the National Champion Kansas Jayhawks basketball team.
Players and coaches got off a plane from New Orleans, then signed autographs and chatted briefly with fans as they walked along a roped-off area in the terminal at Topeka Regional Airport at Forbes Field.
...
The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
Albany State’s track and field program earned three of the four Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s weekly awards, announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office. ASU swept the men’s awards with Ed Gilbert as Track Performer of the Week and Isaac Moody as Field Performer of the Week. The...
Stonehill College in Easton has accepted an invitation from the Northeast Conference and will move up from NCAA Division II to Div. I athletics starting with the 2022-23 academic year, the school announced Tuesday morning. From a news release by the school:. “I am deeply appreciative to the Northeast Conference...
Bill Barton, a former assistant college basketball coach at Pitt and Duquesne, is returning to Western Pennsylvania as athletic director at North Catholic. The high school announced his hire Tuesday. Barton works now as athletic director at Saint Joseph Prep, a Catholic school in Boston and will start work at North Catholic on April 25.
It’s never too early to talk college football. And on Tuesday, 247Sports‘ Brad Crawford collaborated with national analyst Bud Elliott to predict the win-loss records for a crowded Big Ten conference. Which, of course, includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. Given Ohio State’s favorable 2022 schedule and the return...
Comments / 0