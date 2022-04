SALISBURY, Md. – Three people are facing charges after being found in possession of fentanyl and heroin during a traffic stop. Maryland State Police say a trooper conducting a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Route 50 and Stanton Avenue on Saturday night. The trooper requested K9 backup, and the K9 gave a positive alert for a controlled dangerous substance. The trooper searched the vehicle and found 73 capsules containing a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, as well as three hypodermic syringes.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO