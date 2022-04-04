ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

‘UFC 273 countdown’ video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the ‘UFC 273 countdown’ video to get a closer look at the two title fights, along...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar, Unifies Titles at WrestleMania 38 (Clips)

Roman Reigns’ dominance of WWE is company-wide, as he unified the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar to close out WrestleMania 38. Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of night two to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champions Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar lose at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar both came up short in defeats to Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, nobody can deny the cultural impact of WrestleMania. The showcase of the immortals is the most important event in the pro wrestling calendar and every single year, WWE attempts to go above and beyond in the name of entertaining the masses.
WWE
mmanews.com

Archives: Rogan Wonders How Much Ronda Rousey Loves WWE (2019)

Last night at WrestleMania 38, Ronda Rousey was pinned for the first time in a one-on-one match in the WWE when she fell to “The Queen” Charlotte Flair in the Smackdown Women’s title match. This marked Rousey’s first singles PPV match in three years. Rousey took time...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 273?

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan will join play-by-play man Jon Anik and retired lightweight Paul Felder at the UFC 273 commentary desk for the upcoming “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Chan Sung Jung
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
411mania.com

Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38

As noted, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on Sunday after the Jackass star and his friends used a variety of props to get the upper hand on Zayn. Of course, one of those props was a giant hand, which caught Zayn by surprise during the match.
WWE
FanSided

WWE WrestleMania 38 live results and highlights for Night 2

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 live results from the premium live event in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Apr. 3. WWE WrestleMania 38 officially kicked off on Saturday, Apr. 2, and it provided some pretty incredible moments. Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in the ring for the first time in 19...
WWE
MMA Fighting

Michael Bisping explains why he’s picking Khamzat Chimaev to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 273

Michael Bisping is picking Khamzat Chimaev to continue his incredible run inside the octagon. In a welterweight matchup most fans have circled on their calendar, the undefeated Chimaev gets his biggest test to date at UFC 273 this Saturday when he faces one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns. The featured bout takes place during a rare six-fight pay-per-view main card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countdown#Combat
Yardbarker

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for role in alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges — including felony battery by strangulation — for his role in an alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas this past December. TMZ Sports first brought word that prosecutors filed the charges against the UFC veteran last week. Sonnen is also facing 10 misdemeanor battery charges for the incident. According to court records, Sonnen committed battery against six victims during the altercation. Sonnen is accused of choking one man, striking a woman and punching or kneeing others in the face at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Aljamain Sterling discusses what went wrong against Petr Yan in their first fight

This weekend, Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight title against Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273. It’s a fight over a year in the making, after the two first met at UFC 259, where Sterling won the title via disqualification when Yan delivered an illegal knee that Sterling was unable to continue after. It was a fight that even Sterling admits Yan was winning before the illegal knee, but “The Funk Master” says that’s because he made a critical error beforehand.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Heck of an Afternoon: Will Khamzat Chimaev leapfrog Leon Edwards to title fight with UFC 273 win?

It’s officially UFC 273 fight week, and all eyes seem to be on Khamzat Chimaev. On Tuesday’s special episode of Heck of an Afternoon, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck fields calls about whether or not an impressive win over Gilbert Burns at Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Fla., will lead to Chimaev jumping over Leon Edwards into a title fight with Kamaru Usman, a reaction to the top-three fights on the card featuring heavy betting favorites, if Darian Weeks could upset surging prospect Ian Garry, what the bantamweight division will look like after the Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan championship rematch, if Conor McGregor is being disrespected by fans and media, and more.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson says Brandon Moreno shouldn’t get hung up on fourth Deiveson Figueiredo fight: ‘Don’t chase the title’

Demetrious Johnson isn’t a big fan of what’s happening in the UFC’s flyweight division at the moment. The former 12-time UFC flyweight champion, who now competes for ONE Championship, recently won in a special mixed-rules bouts against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X, submitting the acclaimed Muay Thai fighter in the second round. The win was Johnson’s first since a knockout loss to Adriano Moraes last year, and despite the fact that it wasn’t an MMA contest, many believed it could set up for another crack at Moraes’ flyweight title.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Mommy’s orders! Khamzat Chimaev will follow Khabib, win UFC title and retire from MMA

Welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev has yet to prove he’s good enough to get past No. 2-ranked 170-pound contender Gilbert Burns on the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) in Jacksonville, Fla., and “Borz” is already talking about championship titles and his inevitable retirement from combat sports.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Petr Yan responds to Aljamain Sterling’s ‘MMA Rulebook 4 Dummies’ jab: ‘He’s trying to earn the last big money of his life’

Petr Yan isn’t all that concerned with Aljamain Sterling’s jokes ahead of their fight on Saturday. Yan and Sterling rematch for the UFC bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 273. While Sterling believes things are going to go much differently this time around, Yan said that Saturday night will be the end of the road for the champ.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Frank Gore set to make pro boxing debut on May 14 for Gamebred Promotions

Frank Gore wants another chance to show off his boxing skills. Gamebred Promotions revealed Monday that the longtime NFL star will compete at a professional boxing and MMA show scheduled to take place May 14 in Jackson, Miss., against an opponent that is still to be determined. The event streams live on FITE.
NFL
MiddleEasy

Valerie Loureda Says Ronda Rousey Is The MMA GOAT

Who is the MMA GOAT? It is a conversation with no right or wrong answer and is very subjective. Some see Jon Jones as the greatest of all time; some see Georges St-Pierre. Heck, some see Anderson Silva or Fedor Emelianenko. Valerie’s GOAT. For Bellator flyweight prospect Valerie Loureda,...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy