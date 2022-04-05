ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk takes a dig at Twitter, Web3 and NFTs, on Twitter

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

April 5 (Reuters) - In the run-up to Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk's public disclosure of a $3 billion stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the billionaire had criticized the micro-blogging site for failing to adhere to free speech principles and said he was contemplating building a new social media platform.

The world's richest person in the past months has said he is a free speech absolutist, while being vocal against Web3, a term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralized and whose commercial backbone is the non-fungible token (NFT). read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Us3dB_0ez3VDE400
Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and Musk, though active proponents of cryptocurrencies, share skepticism around the metaverse, NFTs and Web3, what some deem to be the evolution of the internet.

From ridiculing Twitter's new CEO to calling NFT profile pictures "annoying", here's a list of Musk's tweets and comments on Twitter, Web3, NFTs and free speech.

Reporting by Akash Sriram and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#Tesla Inc#Twitter Inc#Nft#Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Grimes Shares How Elon Musk Lives, Spends His Money

The weirdest thing about Elon Musk and Grimes’ relationship, and the thing that almost no one wants to admit, is that it’s at least kinda cute. The CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and the musician born Claire Boucher are both polarizing figures, to be put it lightly.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy