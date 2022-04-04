ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Garbage war: How Broward’s trash-hauling industry has sparked an $81 million lawsuit

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 1 day ago

A fight over Broward County’s garbage-hauling business kicked off in court Monday — pitting business entrepreneur Ron Bergeron against corporate giant Waste Management. It’s the latest in a clash over which company would ultimately go on to serve many Broward residents.

Arguments began Monday in court: Bergeron is suing the hauler for $81 million, saying he was “betrayed” by his former business partners who went behind his back. He argued that without his consent, they sold their company back to Waste Management, returning a decades-long monopoly to the region that left higher prices for consumers.

The fight has been going on for years, and with the case now finally in a courtroom, lawyers for Waste Management argued Bergeron has “twisted and spun” reality to create a “false narrative.” Waste Management lawyer Frederick Fein said, “I’ll admit, it’s a good tale.” But the problem, he said, “is it’s not true.”

Attorney Roy Fitzgerald, who is representing Bergeron’s former partner, Anthony Lomangino, said, “from Day One, he knew. This was not done in the dark of night.”

Bergeron is the CEO of the Bergeron Family of Cos . — a group of businesses that deals with highway construction, rock pits and quarries, agriculture, real estate development, solid waste management and disaster recovery services. He is suing Waste Management and Sun Recycling, which is now known as LGL Recycling and is an affiliate of Southern Waste Systems.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2011, Bergeron and Sun Recycling entered into an agreement to create Sun-Bergeron Solid Waste Services to offer waste disposal and recycling services to cities throughout Broward. It was formed to compete against Waste Management, the largest waste service provider in the nation and “break” its “control.”

Bergeron wrote in his lawsuit that Waste Management’s monopoly led to “excessive pricing to consumers.”

The new business, Sun-Bergeron, scored contracts with 19 cities in Broward. But Bergeron’s partners in January 2016 sold off those contracts to Waste Management, the basis of the lawsuit.

Although Sun-Bergeron still exists on paper, it has no ongoing business with Broward cities. The lawsuit alleges the intention of the deal was to leave it as a “shell.”

Fein, the lawyer for Waste Management, argued “nothing sinister, nefarious” happened and Bergeron, before he partnered with Lomangino, who owned Sun Recycling, “knew his M.O. was to build up companies and then sell them.”

The non-jury trial is being heard by Judge Jack Tuter. His ruling might not be made immediately at the end of the trial.

Securing the best value for garbage-related services has been a long-standing issue. In 2012, when Sun-Bergeron became a contender for a county contract, officials predicted customers would benefit from the lower rates charged to their cities.

Even today, cities said they want a new and better option for recycling and waste disposal. Leaders from cities have been meeting, calling their committee the Broward County Solid Waste and Recycling Working Group, and are now considering creating a taxing district to be more autonomous.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com or 954-572-2008 or Twitter @LisaHuriash

