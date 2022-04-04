ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Khaled to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Sasha Urban
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
Anotha one! DJ Khaled will be the latest recording artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame .

DJ Khaled’s unveiling ceremony will take place on April 11. The star is on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, close to the location of recent inductees the Red Hot Chili Peppers, whose star was revealed on March 31.

Well known for lighting up songs with his eclectic catchphrases that include “major key” and “we the best music,” Khaled is a superstar music producer and DJ who has worked with everyone from Beyoncé to Justin Bieber. His most recent album, “Khaled Khaled,” was released in April 2021, and includes collaborations with Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Post Malone. He was nominated for album of the year at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, as a producer on H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” His song “Higher,” featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, won a Grammy in 2020 for best rap/sung performance.

Khaled has released 10 of his albums through his record label, We the Best Music Group, which he founded in 2008. The label is also home to artists Mavado and Flipp Dinero. Khaled has also received Grammy nominations for best rap album and best rap/sung collaboration for his 2016 album “Major Key” and his 2017 collaboration “I’m on One,” with Drake, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.

In addition to his high-charting albums and songs, Khaled has made appearances in television and film, including the 2019 movie “Spies in Disguise” and 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life.” His book, “The Keys,” was published in 2016.

Khaled was most recently heard on the remix of Latto’s “Big Energy,” alongside Mariah Carey, released on March 27. Although the track was met with positive reviews, some expressed disappointment in Carey and Khaled for collaborating with producer Dr. Luke, who was accused of sexual assault by Kesha in 2014.

