ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Putin Spokesperson Uses VPN, Giving Him Ability to Bypass Russia Censorship

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Dmitry Peskov did not say what he uses a VPN for, but the device has become increasingly popular among Russians seeking to bypass internet...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Internet Censorship#Kremlin#Western#Cnn#Russians
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin 'has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO', Russian ambassador says after Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war

Vladimir Putin has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a Russian ambassador to the UN has claimed. Just hours after another Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war, Dmitry Polyanskiy sparked further fears by hinting there would be a seismic response a to any direct involvement in the conflict from the West.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin Ally Warns Of Nuclear Dystopia Due To United States

One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned the United States on Wednesday that the world could spiral towards a nuclear dystopia if Washington pressed on with what the Kremlin casts as a long-term plot to destroy Russia. Dmitry Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
861K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy