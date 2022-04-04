ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Video of Baby's 'Surprise Float Test' Divides Internet: 'Absolutely Not'

By Sara Santora
 1 day ago
One commenter said the test was "wrong," with another saying that it "could save so many...

KeepTheFaith
1d ago

This is FLORIDA PEOPLE! No One should not know how to swim living here! However a child learns, they won’t remember anyways and it should be more important that they learn with someone who is experienced. My grandpa taught me back in the day.. so I heard.. I don’t remember. But I haven’t forgotten how to swim!!!

Elaine Helton
1d ago

My son was in swimming classes when he was 8 months old. He's an excellent swimmer. I would rather have a child who could swim rather than drown.👌👌👍👍

Angel Parnell
1d ago

it is more harmful to a child regardless of age to NOT know how to swim then to know how to swim. I agree in learning the sooner the better, it has more chances of saving the child's life than it being taken.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

