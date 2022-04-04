ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Family, friends mourn 6 victims of California mass shooting

By The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PK8Qv_0ez3QJYd00
Sacramento Mass Shooting Leticia Harris, left, the wife of mass shooting victim Sergio Harris, consoles his mother, Pamela Harris after receiving the news of his death In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to the fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A father of four. A best friend with a positive personality. A vivacious partygoer. The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city were remembered by their friends and family on Monday as few details were released about the weekend violence.

Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday in the crowded streets of California's capital city, leaving three women and three men dead and 12 people wounded.

Investigators were searching for at least two shooters who were responsible for the violence on the outskirts of Sacramento's main entertainment district that occurred as bars and nightclubs were closing. On Monday morning, small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers had been placed near the crime scene.

Few details have been made public as police seek to piece together the incident and implore witnesses to come forward with tips and videos.

The Sacramento County coroner released the identities of the six people killed. They were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

Harris and Turner were cousins, according to FOX 40.

MELINDA DAVIS

Melinda Davis was a "very sassy lady" who lived on the streets of Sacramento near the shooting site, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Shawn Peter, a guide with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership who had known Davis for 15 years, told the newspaper that she had been homeless and lived in the area on and off for a decade.

Officials had helped her find housing before the pandemic began but she had returned to the downtown business district in recent months, Peter said. A small bouquet of purple roses with a note saying “Melinda Rest In Peace” was left on the street in her memory.

“Melinda was a very eccentric individual, a very sassy lady,” he told the newspaper. “This was her world, 24/7.”

SERGIO HARRIS

Described by family members as the life of the party, Harris was a frequent presence at the London nightclub which is near the shooting scene.

"My son was a very vivacious young man," his mother, Pamela Harris, told KCRA 3. "Fun to be around, liked to party, smiling all the time. Don't bother people. For this to happen is crazy. I'm just to the point right now, I don't know what to do. I don't even feel like this is real. I feel like this is a dream."

His family members congregated at the crime scene Sunday after they hadn't heard from him for hours. Later that day, Harris was the first victim publicly identified by the coroner.

“This is a sad and terrible act of violence that took the lives of many,” his wife, Leticia Harris, told KCRA 3. “I want answers so I can have closure for my children.”

YAMILE MARTINEZ-ANDRADE

Martinez-Andrade was killed in front of her best friend, according to ABC 10.

She was described as someone who “brought light to the room,” the station reported, and had a positive outlook.

“There was never a dull moment with her. She has a beautiful heart and a beautiful mind. Everyone misses her so much," her best friend, who was not named, told ABC 10.

DEVAZIA TURNER

Turner had spent his night out with friends and his cousin at the London nightclub, his father, Frank Turner, told FOX 40.

“He was out just having fun with his friends,” Frank Turner told the TV station.

Devazia Turner lived in Vacaville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of the crime scene, but was from Sacramento, his father told ABC 10.

His sister, Tamika Young, told KPIX TV that Turner was the father of four children.

“I just want to make sure the world knows that he was loved,” Young said. “My little brother, he was a family dude. ... He had love in him.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh

79K+

Followers

100K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Follow WPXI Pittsburgh and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Vacaville, CA
State
California State
City
California, PA
City
Sacramento, PA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
California, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Turner
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Mass Shooting#Fox 40
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Pedestrian Killed Along With 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers On I-95 Was Walking ‘To His Mother’s House,’ Relative Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers.  The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit. Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking. “He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law. Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy