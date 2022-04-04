Volunteer Spotlight: Cheryl Conlin Jurgens

Cheryl Conlin Jurgens has been involved with the Gilbert Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association (GCPAAA) since January 2019 after she attended the Gilbert Police Department's Citizens’ Police Academy. She serves as the alumni board’s second vice president.

Cheryl attended the citizens’ academy because she was looking for a way to give back and wanted to “learn more about the Gilbert Police Department, to be able to assist the GPD, and help the town of Gilbert and its citizens.”

For the GCPAAA, Cheryl raises funds to assist the police department with items that aren’t included as part of the town’s budget, such as police K9s, narcotics K9s used during undercover investigations, and for the department's therapy dog program. The association also helps victims of domestic violence through the Gilbert Police Department’s Family Violence Unit by providing funds for temporary shelter, transportation, and food. They also provide support for police officers and their families in time of personal need.

You may come across Cheryl at the Gilbert Farmers Market where she sells “I ❤️ GPD” decals and plush replicas of the GPD’s K9s. At the market, she helps residents learn how they can use AmazonSmile and the Fry’s Community Rewards Program to donate to the GCPAAA.

In October 2020, Cheryl expanded her support by becoming a volunteer directly for the Gilbert Police Department. She assists with important community events and fundraisers, such as Shop with a Cop and the Blue Line of Love Holiday Toy Drive, which both benefit Gilbert kids and families in need, and the Fry’s Fuel of Dreams event, which raises funds for the Arizona Special Olympics.

After taking training classes with GPD’s counseling section, Gilbert Youth & Adult Resources, Cheryl now uses her skills as a volunteer for the Crisis Support Unit’s Family Assistance Support Team (FAST). As a FAST Volunteer, Cheryl signs up to be on-call and responds when needed to provide support and information to individuals or families who are experiencing a traumatic event, such as the death of a loved one or a vehicle accident.

Cheryl said the most rewarding part of her volunteer experience is “being able to use my education, life experience, and abilities to help GPD and the public while meeting new people and helping them on probably one of the worst days of their life.”

Cheryl’s volunteering extends even further — if you sign up for a tour of the police station or Public Safety Training Facility, there’s a chance Cheryl will be your guide. She also helps direct citizens to the town’s monthly Planning Commission and Redevelopment meetings, which are temporarily being held at the station.

For others who are interested in volunteering but don’t know where to start, Cheryl offers this advice:

“Definitely partake in the Gilbert Citizens’ Police Academy to learn about what they do and offer to the public. Ask yourself what matters most to you and get involved in your community in any possible way you can.”

To learn more about the Gilbert Citizens’ Police Academy and join the waitlist for the next session, visit: glbrt.is/CitizensAcademy.

Looking for your own way to give back? Discover volunteer opportunities with the police department and other ways to help the Gilbert community this National Volunteer Month: glbrt.is/Volunteer