ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber Didn’t Win Any Grammy Awards But His Oversized Balenciaga Suit Won Him Worst-Dressed

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPjqB_0ez3LMoV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrJOA_0ez3LMoV00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

A fter having its wig pushed back due to rona, the 64th Grammy Awards have finally arrived, and the fits were interesting, to say the least. Justin Bieber came into the night with eight nominations and left the award show empty-handed, but Twitter awarded him the title of worst-dressed, so the night wasn’t a total loss for him.

Bieber showed up to the award show taking place in Las Vegas looking like a child playing dress-up in their dad’s classic rocking an oversized Balenciaga suit complimented with some “Frankenstein” Crocs . It’s was the true definition of bum chic if you ask us and he looked a hot a** mess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnlCk_0ez3LMoV00

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Twitter immediately began clowning the “Peaches” singer for his atrocious fit. One Twitter user asked, “ Why did Justin Bieber wear Shaq’s suit to the Grammys?” A fair question because that’s exactly what he looked like he was trying to convey when he hit the red carpet.

“J ustin Bieber looks like me trying on suits at Men’s Wearhouse before the tailor happens,” another Twitter user hilariously quipped.

“U cannot tell me that Justin Bieber is not actually two kids in a suit right here,” read another tweet.

Oof, we hope Bieber is avoiding Twitter cause it’s rough out there, but then again he probably doesn’t care because he put on the outfit. Regardless, this is a bad fit, and a trend we hope celebrities stay far away from. We ditched the baggy suit era a long time ago and it doesn’t need to come back. Also, Crocs being paired with suits are never a good look, hell, Crocs at functions at like The Grammys or the Academy Awards are just awful.

The Met Gala is up next, so you already know the fits are going to be off the wall, we shall see if this baggy suit thing continues. Until then you can peep more hilarious reactions to Bieber’s Grammys fit in the gallery below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

1. Howling

2. LOL

3. Great use of The Goonies meme

4.

5. Tears

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Comments / 121

Purple Buttafly
6h ago

My husband wouldn't have had a snowball's chance in H-E- double hockey sticks, of getting out of the house dressed like that. 😳 Especially trying 2 accompany me 2 a formal event!! I would have stayed my buns @ home, rather than strutt around with shrimp-enstein!! 🤣🤣 Gurrrl, we feel 4 U. Hailey...

Reply
14
non negotiable
18h ago

He deserved to be slapped. My guess is he disapproves of the fashion shows associated with awards ceremonies.

Reply
22
Rose Pidone
3h ago

Now granted, these people have money. I look better in my $50.00 dress from JC Penneys. Do they own any mirrors? And they call that fashion!

Reply(1)
6
If you enjoy reading articles from
Cassius
Cassius

3K+

Followers

976

Posts

825K+

Views

Follow Cassius and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Fans poke fun at Justin Bieber’s leather pants during Grammys 2022 performance

Fans of Justin Bieber were focused on his peach. The singer took the stage at the Grammys on Sunday, April 3 for a dramatic performance of his hit song “Peaches” — and got fans talking with his outfit. Bieber wore a baseball cap, hoodie sweatshirt, and bottom-clinging flared leather trousers that had social media abuzz. “What in the Ross Geller leather pants is Justin Bieber wearing?” one fan asked, while another tweeted “Justin Bieber or Ross Gellar performing? The world may never know.” Indeed, “Is it just me or did it look like Justin Bieber borrowed Ross’s leather pants from Friends?” seemed to be...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#The Academy Awards#Men S Wearhouse
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Demi Moore Wore A Plunging Black Jumpsuit In Paris—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

Demi Moore, 59, has pulled off a plethora of iconic all-black outfits throughout her legendary career— from her Indecent Proposal Mugler gown to her off-the-shoulder Fendi suit on their runway last year. Now, the Ghost icon continues to show off her timeless fashion icon status with a plunging, curve-hugging black suit worn to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Paris show earlier this month (and we’re still not over it!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
976
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy