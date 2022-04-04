Mark Anderson, Chris Michaels Rise In Audacy Country Realignment.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman is being recognized for her positive impact on her community through the sport of hockey. Meredith Lang is a finalist for the National Hockey League’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award. Lang is the co-founder of two organizations, Hockey Niñas and Minnesota Unbounded, which seek to grow the sport for female players and make the sport more diverse and inclusive. Noel Acton (Baltimore, Md.), Ryan Francis (Cole Harbour, N.S.) and Meredith Lang (Minneapolis, Minn.) have been named finalists for the fifth annual Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by @massmutual. #NHLAwards Details: https://t.co/4sM1XAmq5t pic.twitter.com/llsowMajym — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 4, 2022 “Through her work with Minnesota Unbounded, a league comprised entirely of girls and women of color from the players on the ice to the coaches behind the bench, Lang has helped grow the number of competitive girls hockey teams from 31 girls in U10 and U12 teams, to more than 50 families from 20 different hockey organizations on U10, U12, U14 teams, as well as pilot programs for U6 and U8 teams,” the NHL said. Other finalists include Noel Acton of Baltimore, Maryland and Ryan Francis of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. See more about the NHL award here.

