Mark Anderson, Chris Michaels Rise In Audacy Country Realignment.

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAudacy announces two promotions in its country format leadership as part of a realignment across the company’s 20 country stations. The company has elevated Mark Anderson to Regional VP, supporting operations for “107.7 FM/104.7 FM The Wolf” WLKK-FM Buffalo, NY; “93.1 The Wolf” WPAW-FM Greensboro, NC; “Y108” WDSY-FM Pittsburgh; WBEE-FM Rochester,...

Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Native Meredith Lang A Finalist In NHL Community Hero Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman is being recognized for her positive impact on her community through the sport of hockey. Meredith Lang is a finalist for the National Hockey League’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award. Lang is the co-founder of two organizations, Hockey Niñas and Minnesota Unbounded, which seek to grow the sport for female players and make the sport more diverse and inclusive. Noel Acton (Baltimore, Md.), Ryan Francis (Cole Harbour, N.S.) and Meredith Lang (Minneapolis, Minn.) have been named finalists for the fifth annual Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by @massmutual. #NHLAwards Details: https://t.co/4sM1XAmq5t pic.twitter.com/llsowMajym — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 4, 2022 “Through her work with Minnesota Unbounded, a league comprised entirely of girls and women of color from the players on the ice to the coaches behind the bench, Lang has helped grow the number of competitive girls hockey teams from 31 girls in U10 and U12 teams, to more than 50 families from 20 different hockey organizations on U10, U12, U14 teams, as well as pilot programs for U6 and U8 teams,” the NHL said. Other finalists include Noel Acton of Baltimore, Maryland and Ryan Francis of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. See more about the NHL award here.
NHL
News On 6

Country Star Clayton Anderson Performing At REDCREST Outdoor Sports Expo

The 2022 REDCREST Outdoor Sports Expo is happening now at the Sagenet Center at Expo Square. Country singer-songwriter Clayton Anderson will be at the expo this weekend, performing a new song called "Show Me Your Fish." Anderson said he drove from Nashville to Tulsa to be at this expo. "Fishing...
TULSA, OK
CBS Minnesota

Women’s Final Four Fans Pack Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The national spotlight was on Minneapolis this weekend, as the NCAA Women’s Final Four brought not only basketball, but all the events along with it. “Being able to support women’s sports in this way is so phenomenal,” Ellie Mullen, from St. Cloud said. “And being able to celebrate after two years of everybody sitting at home is super cool.” Fans lined the red carpet outside Target Center Sunday ahead of the National Championship, hoping to catch a glimpse of the teams making their way into the arena. Maddie Bogenreif, 9, came early to see UConn star and Hopkins High School...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
