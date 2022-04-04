ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Two-part Smartphone Photography Program April 9, 16

laconiadailysun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLACONIA — It’s spring in the Lakes Region and natural beauty is everywhere. From emerging flower buds along a hiking path to the breathtaking flight of a great blue heron, there’s an urge to witness and share it all. Prescott Farm and the Lakes Region Camera...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What Is a Speed Ring and How Is It Used in Photography?

If you're a photographer, you've probably heard of speed rings. But what are they, exactly?. Speed rings are devices photographers use to attach flash units to light modifiers such as softboxes, umbrellas, and beauty dishes. Here, we will discuss the applications and benefits of using speed rings in photography. What...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Laconia#Prescott Fam
Gadget Flow

Animation Ring wearable fidget shows moving pictures when you turn the outer band

Have your everyday fidget on hand with the Animation Ring wearable fidget. Turn the outer bio-based resin band and watch the animals beneath gallop, leap, or run. An eye-catching conversation piece, it uses a barrier grid animation technique that covers hidden frames with the bars on the spinner. Watch the images move as the bars shift and the frame visible through the slits changes. Want a different image? Simply unscrew the ring base and change the animal on the inner band. The available options currently include a horse, a deer, and a T-Rex. And—by popular request—a cat is in the works. The ring comes complete with a 2-part base and an outer spinner band. It is available in US sizes 6 to 11. Unlike alternate fidgeting methods, the Animation Ring is far less distracting to others. You can keep your fidgeting discreet and show off your awesome ring!
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy