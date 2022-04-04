13 North Carolina Stores That Will Be Open On Easter

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolina State University says the initiative is set to start with an April 23 event in Greensboro and could expand to more locations in the fall. “We […]
A North Carolina woman, Ana Maya, purchased a lottery ticket five months ago and placed it in a notebook not giving it a second thought. Then she relocated to a different home and remembered that she had bought it and began frantically searching for it.
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina-based grocer has been named the country’s best supermarket for the second straight year. The Fresh Market has again been recognized as the “Best Supermarket in America” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. [ALSO READ: Fresh Market unveils bigger,...
A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
Cities in Florida usually top the list of places to retire, especially for retirees who want to live near the beach. Sure, the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico are great places to be, but in Anderson, South Carolina, you can enjoy a small town lifestyle near the shores of beautiful Lake Hartwell. Not familiar with Anderson or Lake Hartwell? Here's the scoop.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner is making plans to do things he was never able to actually do after taking home a sizable jackpot recently. “This is allowing me to do things I would have never been able to,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
As gas prices continue to sky rocket, every sent saved on each gallon can help, and food stamps may be able to help with that people save money to buy gas. Those with food stamps want to know if leftover benefits can be used for gas, and it’s possible in some ways.
Food products that contain foreign objects are often recalled from stores, as they might be dangerous to consume. Those objects might be pieces of glass or metal that can show up in certain batches of food and drink products. That’s exactly what happened with certain tortilla chips that Walmart sells. This triggered another big recall you should be aware of.
As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
The weather is getting warmer and farm fields are bursting with fresh produce as farmers' markets across the region open for business. Use this list of farmers markets in North Carolina to find local fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods, plants, crafts and more in your area while getting out of the house and enjoying the fresh air.
Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
Comments / 1