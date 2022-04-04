Everclear announce 30th anniversary tour dates to celebrate 'World Of Noise'

Everclear will be hitting the road for their 30th Anniversary Tour with special guests Fastball and The Nixons joining the beloved '90s band for the trek!

Also in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Everclear 's full-length debut, World of Noise , the band will offer fans a remastered version of the record which will be made available for the first time on all digital music streaming platforms on Friday, June 10. More details on the World of Noise re-issue will be coming soon.

Presale tickets and VIP Meet & Greet packages for the 30th Anniversary Tour will begin on Wednesday, April 6 at 10AM. To RSVP, visit everclearmusic.com . Tickets for the general public will be available Friday, April 8 . Check out the official list of dates below.

EverclearTour Dates:

APR 22 | Schroeder Hall | Goliad, TX

APR 23 | Bikes On the Bayou 2022 | Houston, TX

APR 24 | Empire Control Room & Garage | Austin, TX

MAY 12 | Windjammer | Isle Of Palms, SC

MAY 13 | Wampus Cat Music Festival 2022 | Sanford, NC

MAY 14 | Beachlife Festival 2022 (Art Alexakis solo) | Redondo Beach, CA

MAY 15 | Dog Days of Summer | Los Angeles, CA

MAY 28 | Downtown Everett Association| Spirit Award | Everett, WA

MAY 29 | Deadwood's Outlaw Square | Deadwood, SD

JUN 4 | Taste of Syracuse | Syracuse, NY

JUN 9 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Emmett, ID

JUN 10 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Grand Junction, CO

JUN 11 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Colorado Springs, CO

JUN 12 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Denver, CO

JUN 14 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Odessa, TX

JUN 16 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Waco, TX

JUN 17 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Lubbock, TX

JUN 18 | Riverwind Casino | Norman, OK

JUN 19 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Memphis, TN

JUN 22 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Virginia Beach, VA

JUN 23 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Glenside, PA

JUN 24 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Washington, PA

JUN 25 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Princeton, WV

JUN 30 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Charleston, WV

JUL 1 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Greenville, SC

JUL 3 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Baltimore, MD

JUL 6 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Nashville, TN

JUL 7 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Lexington, KY

JUL 8 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Franklin, OH

JUL 9 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Streator, IL

JUL 13 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Millville, NJ

JUL 14 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Jim Thorpe, PA

JUL 15 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour |Schenectady, NY

JUL 16 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Hammondsport, NY

AUG 6 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Kannapolis, NC

AUG 13 | Port of Los Angeles @ 12:00pm | San Pedro, CA

AUG 27 | The Avalon Ballroom Theatre | Niagara Falls, ON, CA

SEP 3 | Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour | Henderson, NV

Additionally, if the current concert and festival season somehow missed scratching your ‘90s Alt itch, the inaugural Flannel Nation Festival happening in California this summer featuring Everclear , Soul Asylum , and more certainly will. Check out full details right HERE .

