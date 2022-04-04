ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Bioventus plans to buy CartiHeal for at least $315M to launch knee implant

By Jim Hammerand
massdevice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBioventus (Nasdaq: BVS) today said it plans to buy CartiHeal following the FDA’s recent premarket approval of the Israel-based...

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
Nature.com

Metformin is associated with favorable outcomes in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a new pandemic the entire world is facing since December of 2019. Several risk factors are identified in developing severe disease and one of which is preexisting type 2 diabetes mellitus. Metformin is known to have host-directed anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. However, whether these effects offer lower mortality remains unclear. In this retrospective study, we aim to address whether metformin use prior to admission decreases mortality in patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus. A total of 1356 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus was analyzed by multivariable regression. Covariates that potentially confound the association were further adjusted using propensity score matching or inverse probability of treatment weighting. We found that metformin therapy prior to admission in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus was significantly associated with less primary outcome events including in-hospital mortality and hospice care enrollment with an odds ratio (OR) of 0.25 (95% CI 0.06"“0.74) and less in-hospital length of stay, compared to theÂ non-metformin group. Our results provide supporting evidence that metformin may confer increased survival in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus treated with metformin prior to hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

COVID-19 Hospitalization Risk Linked to A1C level in Type 2

People with type 2 diabetes who develop COVID-19 are more likely to need hospitalization for the viral infection if they have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. There is now a large body of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Implant#Bioventus Lrb#Medtech#Agili C
TheStreet

Vertex Has a Pain Pill That May Replace Opioids

Biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is getting closer on an approval for its pain pill that could serve as a replacement for opioids since trials showed greater improvements in pain relief. The company said on March 31 that it received positive results from two Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies that investigated treating...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Safety Concerns Doom Akebia's Chronic Kidney Disease Drug

Today, the FDA rejected Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akebia Therapeutics’ New Drug Application (NDA) for vadadustat, a therapeutic for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). In its Complete Response Letter, the FDA stated that it was rejecting the application due to safety concerns. Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Nature.com

Incidence and risk of advanced age-related macular degeneration in eyes with drusenoid pigment epithelial detachment

To investigate the incidence and risk of advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD), including geographic atrophy (GA) and macular neovascularization (MNV), in eyes with drusenoid pigment epithelial detachment (PED). Eighty-five eyes with drusenoid PED from 85 patients (77.2"‰Â±"‰7.0Â years, male/female: 44/41) were included in this study. Patients were followed up every 1"“3Â months via spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) and color fundus photography. If exudation was observed on SD-OCT, fluorescein and indocyanine green angiography were performed to confirm the MNV subtype accordingly. The maximum follow-up period was 60Â months. During the study period, GA developed in 8 eyes while MNV also developed in 8 eyes. The Kaplan"“Meier estimator revealed that the cumulative incidence for 60Â months was 17.9% and 12.2% for GA and MNV, respectively. In eyes developing MNV, retinal angiomatous proliferation was the most common. Cox regression analysis revealed that baseline PED width was the only factor associated with advanced AMD. (p"‰="‰0.0026, Cox regression analysis). The 5-year cumulative incidence of advanced AMD, including GA and MNV, was approximately 30% in eyes with drusenoid PED among the Japanese elderly. A larger baseline PED width was the only risk factor for advanced AMD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Early-stage Alzheimer disease: getting trial-ready

Slowing the progression of Alzheimer disease (AD) might be the greatest unmet medical need of our time. Although one AD therapeutic has received a controversial accelerated approval from the FDA, more effective and accessible therapies are urgently needed. Consensus is growing that for meaningful disease modification in AD, therapeutic intervention must be initiated at very early (preclinical or prodromal) stages of the disease. Although the methods for such early-stage clinical trials have been developed, identification and recruitment of the required asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic study participants takes many years and requires substantial funds. As an example, in the Anti-Amyloid Treatment in Asymptomatic Alzheimer's Disease Trial (the first phase III trial to be performed in preclinical AD), 3.5 years and more than 5,900 screens were required to recruit and randomize 1,169 participants. A new clinical trials infrastructure is required to increase the efficiency of recruitment and accelerate therapeutic progress. Collaborations in North America, Europe and Asia are now addressing this need by establishing trial-ready cohorts of individuals with preclinical and prodromal AD. These collaborations are employing innovative methods to engage the target population, assess risk of brain amyloid accumulation, select participants for biomarker studies and determine eligibility for trials. In the future, these programmes could provide effective tools for pursuing the primary prevention of AD. Here, we review the lessons learned from the AD trial-ready cohorts that have been established to date, with the aim of informing ongoing and future efforts towards efficient, cost-effective trial recruitment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
Nature.com

Evaluation of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) level in the tears and serum of age-related macular degeneration patients

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an important cause of irreversible central blindness worldwide. Clinical manifestations range from asymptomatic in early and intermediate AMD to significant vision loss in late AMD. Approximately 10% of cases of early AMD eventually progress to the late advanced stage, influenced by the upregulation of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). In this study, we evaluated VEGF concentration in the tears and serum of AMD patients. Our study revealed a significantly higher level of VEGF in the tears of patients with AMD compared with controls. The tear VEGF level has high sensitivity and specificity, and is significantly related to the severity of AMD, whilst serum VEGF level is non-specific and non-predictive of AMD severity. Thus, VEGF level in the tears may be used as a non-invasive biomarker for AMD progression. A large cohort study is needed for further verification.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Visualizing lipid behind the retina in aging and age-related macular degeneration, via indocyanine green angiography (ASHS-LIA)

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) causes legal blindness in older adults worldwide. Soft drusen are the most extensively documented intraocular risk factor for progression to advanced AMD. A long-standing paradox in AMD pathophysiology has been the vulnerability of Asian populations to polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) in the presence of relatively few drusen. Age-related scattered hypofluorescent spots on late phase indocyanine green angiography (ASHS-LIA) was recently proposed as precursors of PCV. Herein, we offer a resolution to the paradox by reviewing evidence that ASHS-LIA indicates the diffuse form of lipoprotein-related lipids accumulating in Bruch's membrane (BrM) throughout adulthood. Deposition of these lipids leads to soft drusen and basal linear deposit (BLinD), a thin layer of soft drusen material in AMD; Pre-BLinD is the precursor. This evidence includes: 1. Both ASHS-LIA and pre-BLinD/BLinD accumulate in older adults and start under the macula; 2. ASHS-LIA shares hypofluorescence with soft drusen, known to be physically continuous with pre-BLinD/BLinD. 3. Model system studies illuminated a mechanism for indocyanine green uptake by retinal pigment epithelium. 4. Neither ASHS-LIA nor pre-BLinD/ BLinD are visible by multimodal imaging anchored on current optical coherence tomography, as confirmed with direct clinicopathologic correlation. To contextualize ASHS-LIA, we also summarize angiographic characteristics of different drusen subtypes in AMD. As possible precursors for PCV, lipid accumulation in forms beyond soft drusen may contribute to the pathogenesis of this prevalent disease in Asia. ASHS-LIA also might help identify patients at risk for progression, of value to clinical trials for therapies targeting early or intermediate AMD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Conservative coffee brand Black Rifle predicts revenue will soar by 35% to $315m in 2022 and plans to DOUBLE the number of stores it runs as Americans shun its woke rivals

A conservative coffee company expects revenues to soar by 35 per cent to $315m this year - as many Americans shun Starbucks over the ubiquitous chain's woke stances. Black Rifle, which was founded by veterans and bills itself as pro-police, pro-military, and pro-Second Amendment, also says it hopes to add 15 to 20 new retail stores to the 16 it already operates.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's cash-strapped Kaisa in strategic pact with state firms

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Kaisa Group entered into a strategic co-operation agreement with state-owned China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings and China Great Wall Asset Management on joint venture arrangements and asset acquisitions. Analysts said Kaisa’s move could set an example for other distressed property developers, including China Evergrande...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Argenx's Vyvgart Long-Term Treatment Shows Improved gMG Disease Scores

Argenx SE ARGX announced interim results from ADAPT+ Phase 3 extension study evaluating Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). The data from the three-year extension study will be presented at the 74th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology. 139 patients received at least one dose of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Intravitreal antisense oligonucleotide sepofarsen in Leber congenital amaurosis type 10: a phase 1b/2 trial

CEP290-associated Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10) is a retinal disease resulting in childhood blindness. Sepofarsen is an RNA antisense oligonucleotide targeting the c.2991+1655A>G variant in the CEP290 gene to treat LCA10. In this open-label, phase 1b/2 (NCT03140969), 12-month, multicenter, multiple-dose, dose-escalation trial, six adult patients and five pediatric patients received â‰¤4 doses of intravitreal sepofarsen into the worse-seeing eye. The primary objective was to evaluate sepofarsen safety and tolerability via the frequency and severity of ocular adverse events (AEs); secondary objectives were to evaluate pharmacokinetics and efficacy via changes in functional outcomes. Six patients received sepofarsen 160"‰Âµg/80"‰Âµg, and five patients received sepofarsen 320"‰Âµg/160"‰Âµg. Ten of 11 (90.9%) patients developed ocular AEs in the treated eye (5/6 with 160"‰Âµg/80"‰Âµg; 5/5 with 320"‰Âµg/160"‰Âµg) versus one of 11 (9.1%) in the untreated eye; most were mild in severity and dose dependent. Eight patients developed cataracts, of which six (75.0%) were categorized as serious (2/3 with 160"‰Âµg/80"‰Âµg; 4/5 with 320"‰Âµg/160"‰Âµg), as lens replacement was required. As the 160-Âµg/80-Âµg group showed a better benefit"“risk profile, higher doses were discontinued or not initiated. Statistically significant improvements in visual acuity and retinal sensitivity were reported (post hoc analysis). The manageable safety profile and improvements reported in this trial support the continuation of sepofarsen development.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Protalix and Chiesi Set to Seek Approval in Fabry Disease

Shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics skyrocketed Monday morning after the company announced pegunigalsidase alfa hit the mark in improving kidney function in Fabry disease patients. Shares of the company are up more than 65% based on the data from the plant-based PEGylated enzyme replacement therapy it co-developed with Chiesi Global Rare...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy