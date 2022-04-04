ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns sign P Corey Bojorquez to two-year deal

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iq2aR_0ez3CXAd00
Punter Corey Bojorquez. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have made an addition to their special teams. Cleveland announced on Monday that they have signed punter Corey Bojorquez.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal adds that the deal is for two years. Bojorquez originally came into the league with the Patriots as a UDFA in 2018, but it was with the Bills that he began his career that same year. The 25-year-old was in Buffalo for three seasons, including the 2020 campaign where he led the league in yards per punt with 50.8.

Bojorquez was then in a training camp battle with the Rams, where he ultimately lost to incumbent Johnny Hekker. As a result, Los Angeles traded him to the Packers. In 17 games with Green Bay, he once again held the distinction of owning the longest punt in the league at 82 yards. Overall, he averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts.

While Green Bay’s overall special teams performance was among the worst in the league last year, many saw the individual play of Bojorquez himself (especially early in the season) as one of the unit’s bright spots.

In Cleveland, he will replace Dustin Colquitt, making this the third straight year the Brows have a new punter. As Ulrich notes, the team still has work to do in the third phase, as they declined to tender RFA kicker Chase McLaughlin, leaving them with a vacancy at that position.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors

4K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
Pro Football Rumors

49ers have offer of two second-round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo?

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, 49ers general manager John Lynch “is telling interested teams that he has an offer in hand of two second round picks” for the outgoing quarterback. That would constitute twice the price San Francisco paid to acquire him from the Patriots in 2017. More notably, it would outstrip the compensation from the Ryan and Carson Wentz deals.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cam Newton reportedly drawing interest in free agency

After all the movement that has gone on with regards to quarterbacks this offseason, most teams are set at the position. That has left a few notable names in a complicated situation, such as Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield. Another one who has mostly gone unmentioned over the past few weeks is Cam Newton.
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Colquitt
Yardbarker

Attorney for Deshaun Watson's reported victims says Browns did not reach out to him

The Cleveland Browns released a statement earlier on Sunday surrounding new quarterback Deshaun Watson. In said statement, the Browns indicated that they had conducted an in-depth internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levied in Watson’s direction by north of 20 women. “We spent a tremendous amount of time...
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Will Deshaun Watson be accepted with open arms by Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and other new Browns teammates? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay!, I answer questions about Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield and more. Hey, Mary Kay: You know this locker room as well as anyone. Do you think these players will accept Deshaun Watson with open arms? Do you think he’s been in contact with players like Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb? Thanks Mary Kay for all your hard work! #newbeginnings — Jeff Lerner, Avon, Ohio.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

It hasn’t been the best of offseasons for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the 49ers. Dallas has lost multiple key players in free agency, including Randy Gregory, while trading Amari Cooper to the Browns. There’s been turmoil...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Bills#American Football#The Akron Beacon Journal#Patriots#Udfa#Packers#Rfa
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Called Out For What He Said About Ciara

A former NFL player turned sports media personality is taking some heat on social media for what he said about Russell Wilson and Ciara. Channing Crowder, a former NFL linebacker, said that if Russell Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara wouldn’t be with him. “Russell’s square,”...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Reaction To NFL Contracts Is Going Viral

The National Football League’s teams have handed out a lot of big contracts to wide receivers this offseason. Players like Tyreek Hill, Christian Kirk and others have all received big contracts at the wide receiver position this offseason. Based on his talent, Antonio Brown could be deserving of a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Ready To Pounce On D.K. Metcalf

Trade speculation continues to swirl for D.K. Metcalf. According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, many in the league believed the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver could be had for the right price. The New York Jets could be willing to meet that price. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: The 5 Hardest Schedules In The NFL Next Season

The National Football League’s strength of schedule rankings for the 2022 regular season are out this week. With Las Vegas setting its official over/under totals for every team in the league for the 2022 season, we now know which teams have the toughest schedules and which teams have the easiest schedules.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy