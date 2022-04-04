Browns sign P Corey Bojorquez to two-year deal

Punter Corey Bojorquez. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have made an addition to their special teams. Cleveland announced on Monday that they have signed punter Corey Bojorquez.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal adds that the deal is for two years. Bojorquez originally came into the league with the Patriots as a UDFA in 2018, but it was with the Bills that he began his career that same year. The 25-year-old was in Buffalo for three seasons, including the 2020 campaign where he led the league in yards per punt with 50.8.

Bojorquez was then in a training camp battle with the Rams, where he ultimately lost to incumbent Johnny Hekker. As a result, Los Angeles traded him to the Packers. In 17 games with Green Bay, he once again held the distinction of owning the longest punt in the league at 82 yards. Overall, he averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts.

While Green Bay’s overall special teams performance was among the worst in the league last year, many saw the individual play of Bojorquez himself (especially early in the season) as one of the unit’s bright spots.

In Cleveland, he will replace Dustin Colquitt, making this the third straight year the Brows have a new punter. As Ulrich notes, the team still has work to do in the third phase, as they declined to tender RFA kicker Chase McLaughlin, leaving them with a vacancy at that position.