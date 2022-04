WASHINGTON/7NEWS — University of Maryland standout guard Ashley Owusu says she’s entering the transfer portal. Owusu announced the news on her Twitter feed. "I haven't started anything that I haven't finished, and finishing was the plan when I decided to come to College Park," Owusu tweeted. "My goal was to have a great career here and to win a national championship alongside an amazing team. I could picture my jersey hanging in the rafters at Xfinity Center. Unfortunately events that have transpired on and off the court this year have led me to make the very difficult but necessary decision to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere.”

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO