ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Amy Schumer: Will Smith Slap Says So Much ‘About Toxic Masculinity’

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
TheWrap
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

During a stand-up appearance in Las Vegas on Saturday, Amy Schumer said Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards was an example of “toxic masculinity” and that the incident was “really upsetting.”. She told the audience at the Mirage Theater in...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Whoopi Goldberg Gave Oscar Host Regina Hall Some A+ Advice About The Gig

In just three weeks, we’ll see the first Oscars hosts in three years in Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The trio of women are headlining the big award show, marking the first time each of them have emceed the ceremony. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Regina Hall has shared that Whoopi Goldberg offered advice about how to put on a good show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa is Unrecognizable As She Dresses As Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye For Oscars Show

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Wanda Sykes
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Pokes Fun at Will Smith's Oscars Slap

As most expected, Saturday Night Live waited no time at all to lampoon the most infamous slap of the week. Halfway through the live sketch comedy's latest episode, Chris Redd appeared as Will Smith attending this year's Academy Awards. Oscars-goers played by Jerrod Carmichael and Kyle Mooney then tried to get selfies with the actor throughout the bit, despite him slapping and cursing out an off-screen voice.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Amy Schumer: ‘Still Triggered and Traumatized’ by Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Click here to read the full article. Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has shared her reaction to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock in the face onstage during the Academy Awards on Sunday night. “Still triggered and traumatized,” the comedian said in an Instagram post shared early on Wednesday morning. Some time after Will Smith accosted Chris Rock, who dissed his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during an ad-libbed joke about her hair, Schumer resumed her emcee duties. She joked, “What did I miss?” But clearly the moment was more painful for her than it seemed. “I think we can all agree that the best...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Amy Schumer Had To Explain That An Oscars Bit Was Choreographed After Backlash (But One Other Moment Definitely Wasn’t)

The Academy Awards has been known for presenters to stage their own comedy to poke fun at the nominees. However, it can be hard to tell for audience members what is staged and what is improvised. Presenters of the 2022 Academy Award Winners, like comedians Amy Schumer and Chris Rock, got a lot of attention. After receiving backlash for a joke she played on nominee Kirsten Dunst, Schumer explained that this particular joke was choreographed, whereas what went on with her after Rock's incident with Will Smith definitely wasn’t.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Mirage Theater#Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy