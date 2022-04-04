ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Me About The Moment You Decided To Postpone Marriage Or Having Kids To Focus On Your Career

By Fabiana Buontempo
 1 day ago

Millennials have been known to flip the switch on things that older generations have previously loved — whether it's home decor styles or even life events, such as getting married and starting a family at a young age.

In 2019 , only 51% of 30-year-olds in the US had been married, compared to 1962, when 90% of 30-year-olds had been married at least once.

Nowadays, millennials — regardless of their gender — are delaying marriage and/or having children for various reasons. One of them is that they want to establish their careers first before they put a ring on it.

So, if you're someone who prioritized your career over getting married or starting a family: How and why did you come to this decision?

Maybe you're in a relationship but both you and your partner want to make sure you're each financially stable before walking down the aisle and potentially bringing children into the mix.

Perhaps you're a child of divorce and you want to be financially independent in the unfortunate event that your marriage doesn't work out.

Or maybe the idea of traditional marriage isn't your cup of tea — and you want to explore your options of having a child on your own.

Or perhaps you decided that you don't see marriage or being a parent in your future and you'd rather explore other options entirely.

Whatever your reasoning is, this is a safe space! Since there are so many opinions on this topic, I'd love to hear some of them — especially being a 28-year-old woman myself who is still trying to find her way.

Feel free to share your thoughts in this anonymous form or in the comments below.

Some responses might be shared in a future BuzzFeed Community post.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Traditional Marriage#Millennials
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Backwards Bending Cheating

You might have been friends with someone for a while, and your friend may have gotten in a new relationship. The three of you may have spent some time hanging out together and though you have tried to get along with your friend's other half, you might be bothered that your friend's partner flirts with you. So, how do you let your friend know this is happening? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
