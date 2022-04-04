Tell Me About The Moment You Decided To Postpone Marriage Or Having Kids To Focus On Your Career
Millennials have been known to flip the switch on things that older generations have previously loved — whether it's home decor styles or even life events, such as getting married and starting a family at a young age.
Nowadays, millennials — regardless of their gender — are delaying marriage and/or having children for various reasons. One of them is that they want to establish their careers first before they put a ring on it.
So, if you're someone who prioritized your career over getting married or starting a family: How and why did you come to this decision?
Maybe you're in a relationship but both you and your partner want to make sure you're each financially stable before walking down the aisle and potentially bringing children into the mix.
Perhaps you're a child of divorce and you want to be financially independent in the unfortunate event that your marriage doesn't work out.
Or maybe the idea of traditional marriage isn't your cup of tea — and you want to explore your options of having a child on your own.
Or perhaps you decided that you don't see marriage or being a parent in your future and you'd rather explore other options entirely.
Whatever your reasoning is, this is a safe space! Since there are so many opinions on this topic, I'd love to hear some of them — especially being a 28-year-old woman myself who is still trying to find her way.
