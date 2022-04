PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attempted armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by a customer inside a corner store in North Philadelphia Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Master Street in North Philadelphia, around 12:30 p.m. Police say the man was shot twice by a customer. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m., according to officials. Police originally stated the suspect was killed by the owner. Police say the customer who shot the man has a license to carry. There’s no word on if he’ll face any charges. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO