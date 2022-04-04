In photos: Moments from the Miami Open Finals

Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka showed her class after losing the Miami Masters final and called Iga Swiatek's career "incredible" Swiatek, 20, defeated Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win her first title in Miami and complete the Sun Double. Swiatek has now played her last 17 matches and has won three...
New world No. 1 Iga Swiatek said playing Naomi Osaka in the Miami Masters final was exciting as she admitted she wanted to deliver a big time performance because she knew the final would draw lots of attention. Swiatek perfectly executed her game plan as she handed Osaka a 6-4 6-0 loss to win her first Miami title.
An escalation that began a few months ago, which has not stopped and has not had so many mishaps. The incredible growth of Carlos Alcaraz is under the gaze of all fans and connoisseurs: probably few, definitely not most, would have expected that the Spaniard at 18 years old was already in the top 15 of the ATP world ranking.
Former 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert absolutely enjoyed watching the Miami Masters final between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka as she believes those two will meet in many more major finals. Swiatek, who is set to reach the No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career on...
One of Carlos Alcaraz's secrets is certainly the presence of Juan Carlos Ferrero within his team. The former world number one decided to surprise his pupil in Miami after the death of his father Eduardo Ferrero. In Miami, the Murcia talent dedicated every victory to his coach's father and became the third youngest player in history to win a Masters 1000 tournament.
Former world No. 2 Alex Corretja thinks Carlos Alcaraz has the potential to become a great champion but also a great role model for kids around the world. Alcaraz, 18, is quickly establishing himself as one of the best players on the ATP Tour. Just like his idol Rafael Nadal,...
World No. 8 Casper Ruud took on Rafael Nadal on the golf course a few times and each time the Spaniard claimed victory. Nadal, one of the greatest players in tennis history, is a big golf fan and loves to play the game when at home. Ruud has never played...
Novak Djokovic's 2022 has so far been very difficult. The Serbian champion, number one in the world, has only played one tournament this season and fell in the quarter-finals against Vesely. He was unable to play the other tournaments due to the choice not to get the vaccine for Covid and the situation saw him not participate in American tournaments.
New world No. 1 Iga Swiatek thinks her attitude and mentality were the key to her run of three consecutive titles. Swiatek, 20, won her first title of the season in late February in Doha. Last month, Swiatek lifted her first Indian Wells title. After Doha and Indian Wells, Swiatek...
Former world No. 1 Lindsay Davenport says Iga Swiatek deserves to be the new No. 1 as she thinks the Pole has proved how badly she wants to be the best player in the world. Swiatek hasn't lost a match in a while as she has won her last 17 matches.
Argentine tennis star Diego Schwartzman congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on winning his first Masters title and added he is excited for his future. Alcaraz, 18, became the youngest champion in Miami tournament history after beating Casper Ruud 7-5 6-4 in the final. Alcaraz is just 18 by already a Masters champion...
Legendary tennis coach Toni Nadal says Carlos Alcaraz has made "a meteoric improvement" over the last few months and adds it's impressive the way in which the 18-year-old wins his matches. Even though Alcaraz is just 18, he is already one of the most physically dominant players on the Tour and on Sunday he became a Masters champion after winning Miami.
American tennis star John Isner made tennis history on Saturday in Miami as he became just the second man to complete the Double Sunshine with different partners. In the Miami Masters doubles final, Isner and Hubert Hurkacz defeated Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6 (5) 6-4. Isner also captured the...
Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero doesn't want to put too much pressure on Carlos Alcaraz as he just wants the 18-year-old to keep working hard and sticking to his plan that has been bringing him success. On Sunday, Alcaraz became a Grand Slam champion after beating Casper Ruud 7-5 6-4 in the Miami final.
Real Madrid CF congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on winning his first Masters title in Miami. On Sunday, 18-year-old Madrid native Alcaraz handed a 7-5 6-4 loss to world No. 7 Casper Ruud in the Miami Masters final. Not only that Alcaraz won his first Masters title, he also made tennis history.
Casper Ruud took another step in his career this Friday. By defeating Francisco Cerúndolo 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals of the Miami Open presented by Itaú, the Norwegian qualified to play in his first ATP Masters 1000 final. On Sunday, Ruud will have the chance to win the...
A new queen: Iga Swiatek has incredibly repeated herself and repeated the success of Indian Wells at the Miami Open, overcoming the Japanese Naomi Osaka in the final act of the tournament and completing the Sunshine Doubles. So far excellent season for the Polish tennis player, who has so far...
Hubert Hurkacz spoke extremely highly of Carlos Alcaraz after losing to the 18-year-old at the Miami Masters. Hurkacz, who won his first Masters title last year in Miami, failed to defend win back-to-back Miami titles as Alcaraz handed the Pole a 7-6 (5) 7-6 (2) loss in the semifinal. “Carlos...
Comments / 0