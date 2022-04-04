ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In photos: Moments from the Miami Open Finals

Cover picture for the articleDuring the finals of the Miami open, Iga Swiatek...

Tennis World Usa

Iga Swiatek comments on beating Naomi Osaka in Miami final

New world No. 1 Iga Swiatek said playing Naomi Osaka in the Miami Masters final was exciting as she admitted she wanted to deliver a big time performance because she knew the final would draw lots of attention. Swiatek perfectly executed her game plan as she handed Osaka a 6-4 6-0 loss to win her first Miami title.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic's basically going against it', says top coach

An escalation that began a few months ago, which has not stopped and has not had so many mishaps. The incredible growth of Carlos Alcaraz is under the gaze of all fans and connoisseurs: probably few, definitely not most, would have expected that the Spaniard at 18 years old was already in the top 15 of the ATP world ranking.
TENNIS
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Carlos Alcaraz and Ferrero: tears and emotion

One of Carlos Alcaraz's secrets is certainly the presence of Juan Carlos Ferrero within his team. The former world number one decided to surprise his pupil in Miami after the death of his father Eduardo Ferrero. In Miami, the Murcia talent dedicated every victory to his coach's father and became the third youngest player in history to win a Masters 1000 tournament.
MIAMI, FL
Tennis World Usa

Alex Corretja drops big praise on Carlos Alcaraz

Former world No. 2 Alex Corretja thinks Carlos Alcaraz has the potential to become a great champion but also a great role model for kids around the world. Alcaraz, 18, is quickly establishing himself as one of the best players on the ATP Tour. Just like his idol Rafael Nadal,...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic is back to train for the clay-season

Novak Djokovic's 2022 has so far been very difficult. The Serbian champion, number one in the world, has only played one tournament this season and fell in the quarter-finals against Vesely. He was unable to play the other tournaments due to the choice not to get the vaccine for Covid and the situation saw him not participate in American tournaments.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Toni Nadal gives thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz's rapid rise

Legendary tennis coach Toni Nadal says Carlos Alcaraz has made "a meteoric improvement" over the last few months and adds it's impressive the way in which the 18-year-old wins his matches. Even though Alcaraz is just 18, he is already one of the most physically dominant players on the Tour and on Sunday he became a Masters champion after winning Miami.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

John Isner reacts to completing Sunshine Double

American tennis star John Isner made tennis history on Saturday in Miami as he became just the second man to complete the Double Sunshine with different partners. In the Miami Masters doubles final, Isner and Hubert Hurkacz defeated Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6 (5) 6-4. Isner also captured the...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Iga Swiatek: a mind of steel and an improved physique

A new queen: Iga Swiatek has incredibly repeated herself and repeated the success of Indian Wells at the Miami Open, overcoming the Japanese Naomi Osaka in the final act of the tournament and completing the Sunshine Doubles. So far excellent season for the Polish tennis player, who has so far...
TENNIS

