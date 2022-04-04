ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Check Out Some of the Top Tourist Locations Throughout Michigan

By Chris Monroe
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan has a lot to offer travelers that want to explore the Mitten. From waterfalls and islands to Little...

club937.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
Motorious

1972 Bengal Charger Discovered In Michigan

Back on May 24, 1967 the Cincinnati Bengals team was founded in the American Football League. Normally we don’t commemorate such sports milestones or even really think about them, but the creation of that team lead to the creation of some rare Dodge Chargers. Tom Kneer Dodge in Cincinnati decided to celebrate the team by creating a very limited run of Bengal Chargers. Now, one of the few believed to still be in existence has been discovered in Michigan.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit is the No. 1 pizza city in America, study says

Detroit was arguably already the pizza capital of the Midwest, but now it can add "pizza capital of the United States" to the list, according to a recent study. The Motor City ranks high on multiple metrics, according to anytimeestimate.com, to gain that title. We have the most independent pizzerias per capita (6 per...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Spring Break Destinations In Michigan You Should Check Out

Ready for a good old Michigan road trip? So are we!. Spring break is either rolling upon you, or has already passed, but here's the beauty about a Michigan spring break. A quick pack of the bags, and you're off. Michigan has some miles to cover if you want to go far, but sometimes, you can enjoy a spring break right in your backyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Survey shows best sunrise, sunset location in Michigan

If there's ever a sense of tranquility that can be agreed upon across the globe, it would probably be the beauty of a simple sunrise or sunset. Beauty is most certainly in the eye of the beholder and the United States has several locations that provide breathtaking views of the sun's morning arrival and evening departure from sea to shining sea. And with that the Mornings Content Team took to TripAdvisor.com to gather some of the best places in each state to take in one of Mother Nature's greatest scenes.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Towns#Bavaria#Shivering Timbers
Midland Daily News

Check your attic: ‘American Pickers’ coming to Michigan

Now may be a great time to check your attic or basement for any unique, rare, antique or unusual items, because the crew from the cable television show "American Pickers" is coming to Michigan in May to film episodes for the show. "American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores...
MICHIGAN STATE
Athens Banner-Herald

Looking for some of the best BBQ in the country? Check out Old Brick in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE — This suburban community is where General Motors once had an operation which attracted a lot of blue-collar working folk, greatly enhancing Georgia’s economy. Originally, the area was known for its countless dairy farms which gave way to industrial growth such as the aforementioned GM assembly plant, actually located two miles north in the community of Doraville. Chamblee is also host to Atlanta’s Chinatown.
CHAMBLEE, GA
Club 93.7

Michigan Restaurant Plans To Feature Live Shark Tank

Talk about dinner and a show. A Michigan restaurant is reopening under new ownership and one of the additions to the popular spot is a giant live shark tank. According to Hometown Life, a 20 thousand gallon fish tank inside of the restaurant will be home to yes, multiple live sharks. Along with the addition of the giant tank, the restaurant itself will be expanded.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Cyclebar opens first location in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is welcoming a new business that promises low impact, high intensity workouts. Cyclebar is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. Owner Shanna Williams said the indoor cycling studio is designed for all fitness levels. “It's such an inclusive engaging community,” she said. “I've...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Club 93.7

Michigan Rescue Dog Missing for 8 Months Captured in Warren

If only Oakley could talk, he'd probably share some wild tales about being on the road, escaping captivity for eight months. Oakley is an Australian Cattle Dog that was rescued from an abusive situation last summer. After just two weeks in a rescue home, Oakley's attention was caught by a stray cat and he took off after it.
WARREN, MI
Club 93.7

See Detroit Like Never Before During This Unique Airbnb Experience Tour

Take a tour of Detroit and experience the city like never before with an Airbnb host that also happens to be a hip hop pioneer. I'll be the first to admit, I had no idea there were Airbnb "experience packages" available. I thought you could only rent places to stay and that was it. Apparently, that's not the case. You can pay for experiences including horseback riding, cow hugging, city and boat tours, cooking classes, glass blowing, etc.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy