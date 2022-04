Salata is expected to open at the intersection of FM 1488 and Egypt Lane, at 6209 FM 1488, Ste. C, Magnolia, according to Salata officials. An official opening date could not be confirmed with the company. Salata is a fast-casual salad bar where guests can choose from a variety of toppings to create a salad or wrap. Salata also serves soup, crafted organic teas and lemonades, and bento boxes. Salata has multiple locations in North Houston, including locations in The Woodlands, Tomball, Conroe and Spring. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO