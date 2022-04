The 2022 version of the NCAA Tournament was, yet again, a memorable affair in an event that never disappoints. But the dust has now mostly settled as the Final Four has come and gone, and now it's time to crown a champion in Division I men's college basketball as Kansas and North Carolina will clash on Monday night for the national championship. Due to the insane ride that was this year's March Madness event, your bracket just may have turned into a shambles.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO