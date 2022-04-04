Waffle House x adidas Reveals TOUR360 Golf Shoe

NFTs have been starting to become more prevalent in the sneaker industry across brands, blogs, resell platforms and more. We’ve seen actual imprints like Nike launch its co-branded “MNLTH” NFT and adidas team with Prada to drop a user-generated NFT project, and now SoleSavy — the sneaker community-focused platform — is chiming in on the action by dropping its limited-edition custom SS4 sneaker and NFT physically and digitally. This marks the company’s first move into the metaverse, and owners will be granted access to future SoleSavy NFT drops, sneaker releases, member-only events and other perks such as merchandise and giveaways.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO