ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

Waffle House x adidas Reveals TOUR360 Golf Shoe

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas Golf presents its latest golf shoe collaboration with the TOUR360 2022 model. This modern version of the popular performance profile focuses on a restaurant theme from a local food destination Waffle House in Norcross, GA. The Waffle House...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Take a Full Look at the 'The Jetsons'/'The Flintstones' x Reebok Collection

For its latest collaboration, Reebok has teamed up with Warner Bros. on a collection centered around The Jetsons and The Flintstones. The special range of footwear and apparel is inspired by Hanna-Barbera’s 1987 made-for-television film, The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones. The classic movie brought the two animated series together, with the families brought to each other’s worlds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heritage"

After receiving official imagery, we now get an on-foot look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Heritage.”. Set to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Spring 2022 offering, the upcoming release is centered around a striking mix of “White/University Red/Black.”. Utilizing a familiar color blocking design...
APPAREL
Connecticut Post

Column: Trying 'All the Way' hashbrowns at a Waffle House in Georgia

My lunch from the all-day breakfast menu spread across three plates: one for the sausage, one for the waffle, and one for the eggs, toast and hash browns. All this bounty from ordering the All-Star Special at the Waffle House. Waffle house, one of the largest restaurant chains in America,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Norcross, GA
CNBC

Tiger Woods turns up at Augusta National in FootJoy golf shoes, not Nike

Speculation is swirling as to why Tiger Woods wasn't wearing the iconic Nike swoosh on his feet when he stepped onto the green at Augusta National on Sunday. Instead, Woods was spotted wearing a pair of black FootJoy Premier Series-Packard golf shoes. FootJoy is owned by publicly traded Acushnet. Woods...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 4 "Canyon Purple"

Jordan Brand is cooking up a surplus of new retro offerings for sneaker lovers across the globe this year, and one silhouette that will be gaining plenty of steam is the Air Jordan 4. After officially revealing the model’s upcoming “Blank Canvas” colorway, the imprint has now previewed an upcoming “Canyon Purple” installment for the ladies.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
hypebeast.com

Nike’s Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Is Fit for Performance

Has unveiled its new Pegasus Turbo Next Nature that is geared toward performance. The updated shoe marks the silhouette’s return for the first time since 2019. Continuing Nike’s commitment to environmentally equitable performance footwear, the Pegasus Turbo Next Nature is comprised of at least 50% recycled materials. Specifically, the silhouette utilizes 100% recycled Flyknit yarns for the upper and a midsole that was partly constructed with ZoomX foam scrap materials. Nike’s scrap Flyknit yarn is mixed with water bottle chips to create a fabric that is 70% recycled polyester and 30% excess yarn.
APPAREL
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Menu Favorite (Wendy's Beware)

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report rarely changes its menu. The fast-food chain was built on the idea of offering the same experience, whether you dine in Chicago or Orlando. That has now grown into a global experience, making it somewhat difficult for the company to make major additions.
RESTAURANTS
hypebeast.com

Goldwin and 1LDK Collide for an All-Black Capsule Collection

Tokyo select shop 1LDK and sportswear giant Goldwin have joined forces to release a blacked-out capsule of weatherproof outdoor layering pieces. The collaborative lineup includes seven silhouettes beginning with long coats, pants, and 6-panel rope cord caps based on materials taken from Goldwin’s “PERTEX SHIELD AIR Jacket.” The apparel pieces feature retractable mesh pockets, waxed hems, and a smooth outer shell that easily deflects rainwater and other excess material such as wood chips while conducting hands-on work.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike ACG's Air Moc 3.5 Arrives in a "Hemp" Colorway

Following simple “Black” and icy blue “Team USA” colorways revealed earlier this year,. ACG now delivers a “Hemp” iteration of the Air Moc 3.5 slip-on for the springtime adventures ahead. The upcoming pairs arrive in one-piece quilted uppers dressed in sandy tan hues. Enigma...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waffle House#The Waffle#Spikemore
KRQE News 13

Tiger talk overjoys Masters fans but Lefty is missed

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – For weeks it’s been the talk of the golf world. Woods… will he or won’t he? Now, all eyes are on Augusta and the name on nearly every tongue is Tiger. They were checking out who was on the course for this...
AUGUSTA, GA
hypebeast.com

BAIT and adidas Ready an 'Attack on Titan' Collection

Coming together with Kodansha once again, BAIT is now readying an Attack on Titan collection to mark the end of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2. which comes in the form of a Colossal Titan-themed adidas Consortium UltraBOOST. Marked with BAIT branding, the entirety of the shoe has been reimagined to replicate the exposed flesh of the massive Titan now possessed by Armin Arlelt. The release of the shoe comes complete with a specially marked tote bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

SoleSavy Unveils Limited-Edition Custom Sneaker and NFT

NFTs have been starting to become more prevalent in the sneaker industry across brands, blogs, resell platforms and more. We’ve seen actual imprints like Nike launch its co-branded “MNLTH” NFT and adidas team with Prada to drop a user-generated NFT project, and now SoleSavy — the sneaker community-focused platform — is chiming in on the action by dropping its limited-edition custom SS4 sneaker and NFT physically and digitally. This marks the company’s first move into the metaverse, and owners will be granted access to future SoleSavy NFT drops, sneaker releases, member-only events and other perks such as merchandise and giveaways.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "White Bullet"

Almost a decade after the debut of the Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet,” a Nike AM97 “White Bullet” has surfaced celebrating the silhouette’s 25th-anniversary. The upcoming pairs arrive in a silver mesh base with white wavy leather overlays and red Nike Swooshes across the outcropped sides and padded tongue. A black Air Max-branded pull tab runs down the heel, and additional Air Max branding is featured on the insoles. Below, a white translucent air bubble midsole and black/red rubber outsoles complete the signature design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Audemars Piguet Drops Royal Oak RD#3 - the First Automatic Jumbo Flying Tourbillon

Audemars Piguet clearly isn’t done with its Royal Oak’s 50th Anniversary celebrations just yet, having revealed the Royal Oak RD#3. The stainless steel watch represents the first time the 39mm Royal Oak Jumbo case has housed a self-winding flying tourbillon and the brand from Le Brassus already has a smaller 37mm model planned for later in the year.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy