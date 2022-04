Sources close to the Kardashians revealed that Kourtney is happy to see her fiancé and the father of her children getting along well!. Sometimes it’s best to just put differences aside! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has been happy to see her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, and ex Scott Disick, 38, develop a friendship after some rocky introductions. The two even were both seen attending Scott’s son Reign’s baseball game. Sources close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Poosh founder has been glad to see the two men “get along” and form a relationship “for the sake of the kids.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO