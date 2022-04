A hail of gunfire hit the home of a prominent state senator in New Haven overnight. Police say several bullets hit state Sen. Gary Winfield's home. Winfield posted a statement on Facebook that reads, in part, "We are OK. A couple of bullet holes in the house but we are fine. I really appreciate all the concern. The younger kids didn't really know what was happening so I let them think it was just us playing, so we had to get down low. Will keep monitoring them to see."

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO