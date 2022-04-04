‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Review: This Speedy Sequel Zooms Past What Makes The Series Special

With such a great controversy as the Oscar slap, consequences and reprisals are sure to come in the aftermath. While Will Smith has side-stepped some punishments from the Academy by quitting the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences—though an inquiry will still go forward regardless, and there could still be further penalties applied—others in Hollywood are still considering their options. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) is said to be considering punitive measures, and in the first sign, the smack will hurt Smith’s career —as many expected and predicted—some of his projects are falling apart.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO