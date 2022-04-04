Masters patrons return in full force after two years of COVID-19 protocols

Patrons, shown here during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, are back in full force this year after COVID-19 limited attendance in 2020 and 2021. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard) Artie Walker Jr.

AUGUSTA — Traffic creeped at a slow pace along Washington Road on Monday morning. Inside the gates of Augusta National Golf Club, long lines formed early at the merchandise shop and concession stands.

Welcome back, patrons.

After two years of COVID-19, the Masters Tournament threw out the welcome mat for golf fans from all over the world. Although Monday was the first official practice round for the 86th Masters, the tournament had a dry run of sorts over the weekend with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Tommy Aaron, the 1973 Masters winner, was at the club over the weekend and was surprised at the difference from the past two years.

“It was quite a shock to see so many people,” he said. “I think it’s great.”

When the pandemic first hit the area in 2020, Masters officials postponed the tournament to November but didn’t allow patrons at all. In 2021, limited attendance was allowed.

Patrons don’t have to wear masks this year, and proof of vaccination isn’t required. But there are plenty of hand-sanitizing stations around the course, and anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home.

Philip Wahl was standing near the main scoreboard Monday when he was approached by multiple people to take photos. Cameras are allowed on practice round days, and many patrons wanted a souvenir of their day in Augusta.

Wahl’s father was club manager at Augusta National from 1961 to 1978, and Wahl has experienced the Masters for most of his life.

“I had an opportunity to be here last year,” said Wahl, who is president of Security Federal Bank. “At first I thought, this is pretty nice. Not a lot of patrons around, and you could see. But after an hour or two, having been here for 50 years, it was not the environment I enjoyed.

“These people asked me to take a picture of them. One was from Manhattan, and the other I could tell was a Midwesterner. These people are here for a lifetime, bucket list item. If you compare that to last year, I thought something was missing. I like it like this with all the excitement, the lifetime opportunity to be here.”

Wahl was accompanied by Jason Goings, treasurer of Aiken County. Goings grew up in Belvedere and has been attending the Masters since he was in high school.

As patrons poured onto the course, many were wide-eyed as the carpet of green extended as far as the eye could see. No one seemed to be concerned with five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods or if he would play this week after a lengthy hiatus from the game.

“One of my favorite things to do is to walk out here with someone who’s never been on the course before and give them an opportunity to see it through a local’s eye,” Wahl said.

Augusta National is often called a Disney World for golfers, and that analogy seemed to be perfect as patrons lined up in the queue to enter the merchandise shop. Once they entered the building, they had to snake back and forth until they were allowed to enter the shopping area. Alas, there are no “fast passes” available at the Masters.

Brian DeVine, who hails from Jamestown, New York, scored a Monday ticket through friends in Aiken. The last time he attended the Masters was in 2001, and he was struck by the number of people on site this year.

“The first time you’re here you’re always in awe of everything,” DeVine said. “How green everything is. How clean everything is. So I don’t remember a lot of details. I don’t know if it’s gotten bigger in the last 20 years. To get into the pro shop and buy merchandise, I don’t remember there being a line 20 years ago.”

Concessions are always popular at the Masters, both for their taste and for their low cost. Sandwiches range from $1.50 to $3, and snacks are $1.50. The Georgia Peach Ice Cream sandwich isn’t available yet this year because of reported supply chain issues.

The Crow’s Nest draft beer ($5) is back for the second year, and a white wine option for $6 is available for the first time.

DeVine couldn’t remember what he liked in 2001, so he went with a pimento cheese sandwich.

“I just had a pimento sandwich and a lemonade,” he said. “I couldn’t remember from 20 years if I liked it, but it was delicious. It was fantastic.”