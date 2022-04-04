ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Elton John and Lil Nas X Reign as Rock Stars of HIV Fundraisers

By Trent Straube
POZ
POZ
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s some feel-good news from this year’s Academy Awards: Elton John’s 30th annual viewing party in Los Angeles raised a record-breaking $8.6 million to fight HIV. Since the gala launched in 1992, it has raised a total of $86 million to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s efforts to end HIV,...

www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer as she introduces Brandi Carlile

Joni Mitchell fans were overjoyed when the legendary artist made an appearance at this year’s Grammy Awards. The 78-year-old had earlier been announced as a presenter at the live ceremony in Las Vegas, where she introduced singer Brandi Carlile for a live performance. The moment took place seven years after she suffered a brain aneurysm at her home in Los Angeles. Fans were moved as fellow artist Bonnie Raitt appeared onstage with the Canadian artist, and helped her read out a word from the telepromter. “Very important to remember that Joni Mitchell had a brain aneurysm in 2015, and...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

All the Juicy Details on Lil Nas X’s Net Worth and “Old Town Road” Earnings ﻿

Lil Nas X is a Grammy-winning, record-breaking artist with a debut single that’s still stuck in our heads three years later, so obviously yeah: He’s rich. So rich that even if he’d never blessed the world with Montero and had just dropped “Old Town Road,” he’d be a millionaire. But how much money does Lil Nas X have exactly? Enough to get him a spot on Forbes’s “30 Under 30” list, a fancy mansion in Los Angeles, and several pairs of Satan Sneakers, so let’s jump into it.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Lil Nas X Returns From 'Maternity Leave,' Teases 2 New Singles Featuring Saucy Santana and YoungBoy

Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies. On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Quincy Jones’ Kids: Meet His 7 Children, Including Rashida Jones & Quincy Jones III

The legendary music producer is the proud papa of six daughters and one son. Find out more about his incredible brood here!. Quincy Jones is an absolute legend in the music industry. The 89-year-old Chicago native is responsible for some of the biggest songs by such iconic performers as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Jackson. His work as a composer, writer and producer earned him a whopping 80 Grammy nominations, with 28 wins. He’s even been nominated for an Oscar on seven occasions! Hitting the high note time after time has allowed the former jazz musician to achieve a massive net worth of $500 million!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Eric Mccormack
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
David Furnish
Person
Elton John
thebrag.com

Lil Nas X returns to the internet, teases upcoming collab with NBA Youngboy

Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Looks From BTS, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row. The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv#Rock Stars#Lincoln#The Oscar Party
Showbiz411

Joni Mitchell Las Vegas Musicares Tribute Will Get Stephen Stills, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan, Among Stars

Joni Mitchell‘s getting the all star treatment from Musicares. Her big Person of the Year tribute show in Las Vegas is packed with stars. The list includes Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie. Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

After Kim Kardashian Dropped The Name West, She’s Still Rebranding In Other Ways

For months after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, Kim Kardashian kept the West last name firmly on her social media handles, leading to some confusion about whether she intended to keep it with her kids in mind. Court documents have since cleared matters up, though, with a judge ruling in the reality star’s favor last month for her to become legally single and adopt her maiden name once again. Only then did Kardashian drop her ex’s surname officially from the likes of Twitter and Instagram. And the 41-year-old is still rebranding in other ways, too.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy