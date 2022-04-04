SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | Two Manhattan-area educators to be inducted into KS Teachers Hall of Fame

Two Manhattan-area educators will be inducted into the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame this summer.

Former Manhattan-Ogden School District administrator Carol Adams and Junction City Middle School librarian Mary Jane Witt were named as inductees into the Class of 2022. Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame district leaders voted on this year’s inductees and announced the class on March 26.

Adams’ education career lasted 40 years until she retired as USD 383’s executive director of teaching and learning in 2016. She began as an English teacher in 1976 at Westmoreland High School, and then taught at Manhattan High School from 1978 to 2005. During her time at MHS, Adams established the high school’s advanced placement English literature and composition course in the early 1980s.

Witt is in her second year as a media specialist and librarian at JCMS, and in her 30th year working for USD 475 Geary County. This is her 36th year in education; she said she started teaching in 1986. Witt also has served as a volleyball coach in the district since 1995, and will be moving from leading the 7th grade team to the 8th grade team this coming school year. She’s also served as the middle school track coach since 2002.

Adams and Witt are joined in this year’s class by Michal Austin of Potwin, Joanne Emerick of Hoxie, Bette Milleson James of Hoxie, Julie McCreight of Leon, and Sherry Pfeifer of Maize. The class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 3 and 4. Hall of Fame officials have not yet announced a venue for the ceremony.

12 K-State alums selected as 2022 Alumni Fellows

Twelve Kansas State University alumni will address students and faculty in classes and receptions April 20-22 after being selected as the 2022 Alumni Fellows for this year’s Alumni Fellows week.

Alumni Fellows return to discuss current business and industry trends, and to meet with students and faculty. They are chosen based on professional and educational accomplishments. The program is sponsored by the K-State Alumni Association, the Office of the President and the Deans’ Council.

The following 12 people are 2022 Alumni Fellows: