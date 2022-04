HIBBING — No matter what happened, there was going to be a first-time winner of the Joe Berklich Senior Women’s Last Chance Bonspiel. The Jeriann Gherardi Rink was taking on the Jo Ann Matthews Rink in the main-event title match, and it would be Gherardi coming away with a 6-1 victory over Matthews at the Hibbing Curling Club Tuesday. Gherardi was curling with Debbie Shapiro, Kathy Bottoms and Melissa Versich. ...

HIBBING, MN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO