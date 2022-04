When I was in college, I interned in the marketing department of a financial services firm. One of my internship assignments was to create a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. This was back when the concept of wellness was just starting to become commonplace, but instead of focusing on yoga or meditation, my research centered on financial education as a wellness tool. The big takeaway was that study after study showed that financial stress is unbelievably damaging and negatively impacts our health, careers, and relationships.

