We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. With around 50 house plants that all had to share two windows facing the same direction, there was a real battle for light between my leafy green babies. The philodendron Brasil grew variegated leaves in front of the pilea glauca; the dragon tree cast a shadow over everything behind it; and the spider plant’s large pot and sprawling leaves blocked so much light that I couldn’t put plants on the adjacent bookcase.

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO