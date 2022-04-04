ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Check Out Some of the Top Tourist Locations Throughout Michigan

By Chris Monroe
Cars 108
Cars 108
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan has a lot to offer travelers that want to explore the Mitten. From waterfalls and islands to Little...

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
Motorious

1972 Bengal Charger Discovered In Michigan

Back on May 24, 1967 the Cincinnati Bengals team was founded in the American Football League. Normally we don’t commemorate such sports milestones or even really think about them, but the creation of that team lead to the creation of some rare Dodge Chargers. Tom Kneer Dodge in Cincinnati decided to celebrate the team by creating a very limited run of Bengal Chargers. Now, one of the few believed to still be in existence has been discovered in Michigan.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cars 108

Michigan: You’re in for a Brutal Tick Season This Year

Get ready, Michigan. Experts warn that tick season in our state could be worse than normal. Ticks have long been associated with states on the east coast, while the insects are relatively new to us here in the Mitten State. Howard Russell is an entomologist at Michigan State University. He tells WXYZ-TV that ticks were practically unheard of in Michigan up until about 15 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Cars 108

Stuff Your Face With Meat at the 2022 Detroit Burger Battle

Get ready to eat the best burgers of your life at the 2022 Detroit Burger Battle. Simply put, it's a friendly burger competition amongst some of the best chefs in the metropolitan Detroit area. Ticket holders are expected to sample any of the participating restaurants' burgers. Then all you have to do is vote for your top 3 burgers on a voting card that will be given to you at the event.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Towns#Bavaria#Shivering Timbers
Cars 108

Friday Night Bikes Is Moving From Lapeer To North Branch

Attention bikers, you will have a new destination for 'Friday Night Bikes' this summer. It was recently announced that the popular bike night is moving from downtown Lapeer to North Branch. The announcement was made via the Friday Night Bikes Facebook page and reads as follows,. It's almost time y'all!!!...
NORTH BRANCH, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit is the No. 1 pizza city in America, study says

Detroit was arguably already the pizza capital of the Midwest, but now it can add "pizza capital of the United States" to the list, according to a recent study. The Motor City ranks high on multiple metrics, according to anytimeestimate.com, to gain that title. We have the most independent pizzerias per capita (6 per...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Cigarettes Will No Longer Be Sold at Walmart in Some States

After years of debate, it looks like Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some states. Don't worry smokers, Michigan isn't one of those states on the list...yet. Cigarettes are being removed from stores shelves in some states including California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico. Some states are already used to this as Walmart doesn’t sell tobacco in New York and in parts of Massachusetts due to local laws involving tobacco sales and pharmacies.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Cars 108

Cedar Point Fans Speculate on Future of Current & New Coasters

So many questions and not enough answers. As we approach another season of America's Roller Coast, many Cedar Point fans have a lot of questions about what the future will hold for the park. The biggest question that most are asking is what is going to happen to Top Thrill Dragster as it has been announced that the ride will be closed for the entirety of the 2022 season.
TRAVEL
Cars 108

Michigan Rescue Dog Missing for 8 Months Captured in Warren

If only Oakley could talk, he'd probably share some wild tales about being on the road, escaping captivity for eight months. Oakley is an Australian Cattle Dog that was rescued from an abusive situation last summer. After just two weeks in a rescue home, Oakley's attention was caught by a stray cat and he took off after it.
WARREN, MI
100.7 WITL

Spring Break Destinations In Michigan You Should Check Out

Ready for a good old Michigan road trip? So are we!. Spring break is either rolling upon you, or has already passed, but here's the beauty about a Michigan spring break. A quick pack of the bags, and you're off. Michigan has some miles to cover if you want to go far, but sometimes, you can enjoy a spring break right in your backyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Daisy Dukes Bar and Grill To Open Under New Ownership And Name

It's great to see new local businesses opening up, I especially love it when that business is a bar and grill. Daisy Dukes Sports Bar & Grill on Fenton Road in Flint has been closed since 2021, and will soon be reopening under a new owner and name. Say farewell to Daisy Dukes and hello to GB's Pub & Grub. New owners, Michael Carl Beagle, and his business partner Brian Thayer posted the news on Facebook this past Monday,
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy