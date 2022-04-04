ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California couple sentenced for stealing more than $500,000 from casino

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A couple has pleaded guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars from a California casino and will spend nearly eight months behind bars.

In a news release, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Eric Nguyen and Khanh “Tina” Tran pleaded guilty to felony grand theft. The pair admitted to running a scheme to cheat at the card game baccarat in 2020 when Tran was working as a dealer for 580 Casino in Livermore, California. Bonta said Tran would peek at the cards and convey the sequence to Nguyen before leaving the table. Nguyen would then stay and place high bets when he recognized the cards he was tipped off to.

Both Nguyen and Tran were sentenced to 240 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. They must also pay $507,600 in restitution.

The couple was first arrested in May 2020 in Texas on a felony warrant from California, KRON reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

