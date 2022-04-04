Kanye Just Pulled Out of Headlining Coachella After Telling Kim He’s ‘Going Away to Get Help’

Click here to read the full article.

Dropping out. Kanye West’s Coachella appearance is no longer in the cards for the rapper, per TMZ. According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Ye abruptly decided to pull out from the music festival lineup just weeks ahead of his scheduled performances.

The 44-year-old rapper was set to headline the 2022 Coachella music festival during its two-weekend showcase on April 15th through the 17th, and April 22nd through the 24th in Indio, California. TMZ was the first to break the news on April 4, 2022, reporting that Kanye “decided to pull the plug on his performance.” While the publication noted it’s “unclear exactly why” he made the last-minute decision, Ye’s exit from the music festival comes amid ongoing controversies that saw him barred from performing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022.

The Yeezy designer was pulled from the ceremony’s musical lineup as a result of his “concerning online behavior,” which included aiming a racial slur at Grammys host Trevor Noah in a since-deleted Instagram post. Ye has also been targeting his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media in recent weeks.

Following his ban from the Grammys , Ye declined to attend the ceremony despite winning two awards for Best Rap Song for his track “Jail” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane.” The rapper was also nominated in three other categories, including Album of the Year for his 2021 record, DONDA. Just days before his absence from the Grammys, Page Six reported that the rapper told his ex-wife Kim that he was “going away to get help” and would not be “making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements.” Now, it appears he’s sticking to his word by not making it out to Coachella after all.

Ye’s exit from the festival means that concert organizers must work quickly to replace his headlining spot. Travis Scott was also reportedly set to join Ye onstage, marking his first major performance since his fatal Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, Texas left 10 dead and hundreds of others injured.



