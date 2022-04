The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I saw you in traffic on your way to work and i was on my way home. You are unmistakeable in looks and that made the next thing horrific; you going to town on your nose collecting boogers with your index finger and EATING THEM! Holy shit! I almost honked and pointed but I froze up and traffic started moving again.

