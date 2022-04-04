ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-40 Launches New Ice Cream Brand With Six Different Flavors

By DeMicia Inman
 1 day ago

Rap icon E-40 kicked off the new month with a new business venture. Last Friday (April 1), the Hip-Hop veteran announced his new ice cream brand with six different flavors to introduce the sweet treat. In an Instagram post , he shared that his food industry endeavor is 100 percent, Black-owned.

The ice cream falls under his Goon With The Spoon food brand umbrella. Set to be available at select stores, E-40 decided on the following starting lineup of ice cream flavors: Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate, and Salted Caramel. According to a press release, the ice cream was made using solar power and features dairy without the artificial growth hormone, rBST .

A post shared by GOON WITH THE SPOON (@goonwiththespoon)

E-40 often used the rhyming descriptor “Goon With The Spoon” on songs such as “Back in Business” and “I Get Down (feat B-Legit)” as a metaphor to describe his e ntrepreneurial hustle and ambition. The Bay Area representative taught himself how to cook as a child growing up in the inner city. As a teenager, he scored a job at a high-end restaurant where he learned how to whip up gourmet meals.

The Bay Area native’s food brand was announced six months ago with the introduction of his new line of packaged sausages and burritos. He has also partnered with Justin Kinder (of Kinders Meats, Deli, and BBQ) to leverage his e xpertise in the meat industry and help launch several different sausage flavors for Goon With The Spoon, including Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak Chicken Sausages, Hot Beef Sausages, Mild Beef Sausages and Choices (Yum) Sausage Bundle, along with Turf Burritos.

E-40 initiated his pending food industry takeover in 2013 after his inaugural product, the Function Red Blend—which he named after his smash single, “Function” —under his wine brand Earl Stevens Selections. He went on to release the Sweet Red, Chardonnay, Mangoscato, Moscato, and Tropiscato , and most recently added Blueberry and Orangesicle to his portfolio. The rapper currently has 15+ still and sparkling wines under the brand.

Check out E-40 displaying his six new ice cream flavors below.

