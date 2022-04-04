ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant Animatronic Dinosaurs Are Coming To The Maryland Zoo

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is welcoming a prehistoric new herd to its grounds.

Starting this May, visitors will find life-sized animatronic dinosaurs deep in the Maryland Zoo’s old-growth forest. The herd includes Velociraptors, Triceratops and, of course, the indomitable T-Rex.

“DINOSAURS at the Maryland Zoo is a blockbuster experience you won’t want to miss,” said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler. “To see these dinosaurs at full scale in our forest will give you a sense of what it was like when they walked the planet. And our educational resources will link these prehistoric creatures to their living descendants that we have here as part of our animal collection.”

The animatronics are by Dino Don Inc., which is one of the world’s leading makers of robotic dinosaurs, the zoo said.

The installation will feature over 15 dinosaurs towering up to 35 feet high and 40 feet long and will show how these prehistoric reptiles moved, hunted, and reared their young, the zoo said.

The program begins this May and ends in November. For more information and to find tickets, visit the zoo’s website.

IN THIS ARTICLE
