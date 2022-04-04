Your View: Parties

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the Editor,

Two things happened last week that made the difference between the Democrat party and the Corporate party as clear as possible.

First, President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels per day from the America strategic oil reserve to help lower fuel costs. He was thankfully able to do this without interference from the Corporate party as it was within his powers as commander in chief, and the strategic oil reserve falls under his control.

Instamatically he was attacked by the Corporate party, claiming that "the free market" (i.e., the nameless, faceless oil corporation oligarchs who control oil prices) should have utter control over oil prices and to interfere in them was (YAWN) ''socialism, communism, nazism". (Zzzzzzz. Zzzzz.)

In the House of Representatives, the one part of the government where the majority of the public is represented, the Democrats voted as a block to cap insulin prices at $35 a dose. The Corporate party voted as a block to allow insulin prices to continue to be controlled by "the free market" (the nameless, faceless medical corporation oligarchs who control medicine prices) which is literally killing thousands of Americans every year.

Instamatically in the Senate a creature that looks like an ancient, evil, monstrous version of the teenage mutant ninja turtles toddled up to the podium and croaked that it would oppose this attack on the sacred, holy free market with every fiber of its being.

And there you have it, plain as a pikestaff, the difference between the Democrat party and the Corporate party. The Democrat party fights for what will benefit the vast majority of Americans. The Corporate party fights for the profits of the already sickening wealthy fed.

The Democrat party fights to save countless Americans dying from unaffordable insulin, the Corporate party fights for the same people to die because their lives are of no profit to the oligarchs the Corporate party serves.

The Democrat party is far from perfect, but all in all it represents what good there is in America today. The Corporate party is the embodiment of cold inhumanity, naked greed and absolutely pure evil.

Remember that come November.

Russ Bullman
East Alton

