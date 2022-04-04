ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Saint Agnes Names MedStar Health Philanthropic Veteran To Leadership Role

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ascension Saint Agnes on Monday announced the addition of Aaron Piccirilli to the health system’s executive team.

Piccirilli joins Ascension Saint Agnes as its newest vice president who will also serve as executive director of the health system’s foundation, overseeing its philanthropic initiatives.

Piccirilli comes to Ascension from MedStar Health, where he has served as vice president of philanthropy initiatives since 2006.

“We are incredibly excited about Aaron’s level of expertise and the leadership he adds to our executive team, elevating our philanthropic priorities and opportunities as we move forward,” said Ed Lovern, MHA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Saint Agnes.

Piccirilli led philanthropic activities for MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, the MedStar Institute for Quality and Safety, the MedStar Institute for Innovation, the MedStar Simulation and Training Education Lab and the MedStar Sports Medicine Program since 2011.

In a statement, Ascension Saint Agnes Foundation Board of Directors Chairwoman Katie Caple said Piccirilli is a “proven leader who understands the value of long-term relationship building,” call him “genuine, passionate, and committed to our cause.”

Piccirilli, who led his own Baltimore-based agency for two decades, is a marketing and theology graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio.

In a statement, Piccirilli said Ascension Saint Agnes’ mission of providing care for society’s most vulnerably resonates with him on a personal and professional level.

“The impact philanthropy can have on a hospital and the people it serves is tremendous,” Piccirilli said. “I didn’t know how much I would love the world of philanthropy until I was in it.”

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Students Watching Journey Of Ketanji Brown Jackson Reflect On Visibility Of Black Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States could soon have its first Black female Supreme Court justice. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is making her way through the nomination process. She has received the support of multiple lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) Van Hollen said on Monday that he had met with Jackson to “discuss her experience and qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court.” He described Jackson as an “outstanding choice” and someone who “has always sought to deliver justice equally, fairly, and thoroughly.” People in Baltimore are excited too. Young girls who attend one of the city’s schools say they are thrilled...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Nonprofit Aims To Improve Baltimore’s Playgrounds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has partnered with KABOOM! to ensure that children have access to playspace equity at schools in underserved communities. KABOOM! is a non-profit organization that helps build playgrounds for children. It aims to end playspace inequity in 25 places within the next five years by raising $250 million. The organization plans to work with Baltimore City Schools and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks to ensure that “every child in Baltimore has access to places to play where they live and learn,” according to KABOOM! staff. “Achieving playspace equity across Baltimore will send the message that we believe in our...
BALTIMORE, MD
Scrubs Magazine

The Case for More Nurse CEOs in Healthcare Administration

A record number of nurses say they are considering leaving the healthcare industry altogether after two years of working through the pandemic. That has left healthcare CEOs and administrators scrambling to fill open positions while keeping the nurses they already have. As the national nursing shortage gains momentum, experts say...
ROANOKE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Couple Goes Overseas To Help Ukrainian Refugees

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County couple flew to Poland on a mission trip to help Ukrainian refugees. Through the Jewish Federations of North America umbrella, Mark and Robin Neumann and about two dozen other volunteers gave out supplies and heard harrowing escape stories at one of the border points. “They were, understandably, emotional wrecks for the most part,” Mark said. The mission of the trip was to show solidarity with those who fled their homes and distribute immediate aid. This came in the form of clothing, food, water, and hygiene products among other things. One of the many families the Neumanns...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
