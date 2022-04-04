Ascension Saint Agnes Names MedStar Health Philanthropic Veteran To Leadership Role

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ascension Saint Agnes on Monday announced the addition of Aaron Piccirilli to the health system’s executive team.

Piccirilli joins Ascension Saint Agnes as its newest vice president who will also serve as executive director of the health system’s foundation, overseeing its philanthropic initiatives.

Piccirilli comes to Ascension from MedStar Health, where he has served as vice president of philanthropy initiatives since 2006.

“We are incredibly excited about Aaron’s level of expertise and the leadership he adds to our executive team, elevating our philanthropic priorities and opportunities as we move forward,” said Ed Lovern, MHA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Saint Agnes.

Piccirilli led philanthropic activities for MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, the MedStar Institute for Quality and Safety, the MedStar Institute for Innovation, the MedStar Simulation and Training Education Lab and the MedStar Sports Medicine Program since 2011.

In a statement, Ascension Saint Agnes Foundation Board of Directors Chairwoman Katie Caple said Piccirilli is a “proven leader who understands the value of long-term relationship building,” call him “genuine, passionate, and committed to our cause.”

Piccirilli, who led his own Baltimore-based agency for two decades, is a marketing and theology graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio.

In a statement, Piccirilli said Ascension Saint Agnes’ mission of providing care for society’s most vulnerably resonates with him on a personal and professional level.

“The impact philanthropy can have on a hospital and the people it serves is tremendous,” Piccirilli said. “I didn’t know how much I would love the world of philanthropy until I was in it.”