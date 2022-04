United South junior Bridgette Tello had a stellar basketball season and has been invited to one of the most prestigious All-Star games in Texas. The Texas Girls Coaches Association Red-Blue 5A-6A All-Star Game that will be held on July 13 in Arlington. The last Laredo female athlete to be invited to play at the TGCA All-Star game was former United player Evelyn Quiroz after the 2020 season. "Bridgette puts in the time and is deserving of this recognition," United South head coach Leopoldo Guardiola said. "She was our leading scorer for the season and narrowly missed repeating...

