St. Joseph police are investigating a couple of shootings; one late last night, the second early this morning. Shortly before two o’clock this morning, St. Joseph officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 2800 block of Mitchell. The report first described the confrontation as verbal, but it escalated. An officer heard a single gun shot and saw a white pick-up leave the residence. The officer pulled the driver over and discovered he had been shot in the right knee. The bullet went through the leg. He is being treated at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 21 DAYS AGO