Little Rock, AR

Celebrity Attractions presents: 'RAIN-A Tribute to the Beatles' in April

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Rock (KATV) — Celebrity Attractions has announced that RAIN- A Tribute to the Beatles will take the stage at Robinson Center for one night only on April, 20 at 7:30 pm. Rescheduled from 2020, the...

katv.com

Comments / 0

