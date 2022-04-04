ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Song Contest 2022 LIVE – Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson back after fans slam show for Michael Bolton appearance

By Forrest McFarland, Josie Rhodes Cook
 1 day ago
AMERICAN Song Contest is back again tonight after fans slammed the show last week.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host the show, proving to be a hilarious pair as they emcee the performances of artists from each of the 50 states.

However, after last Monday's episode, some fans dubbed the show "unfair" because it allows up-and-coming contestants new to the stage to perform in competition against seasoned professionals like Michael Bolton and Macy Gray.

The show is designed to be America's answer to the Eurovision Song Contest, with musicians from all 50 states, five surrounding territories, and Washington, DC competing in the contest.

Read our American Song Contest live blog for the latest news and updates...

NBC teases tonight's performances

NBC leaked some scenes from the final dress rehearsals for the third qualifying round.

Contestant controversy

Some American Song Contest viewers feel that pitting well-known professionals against up-and-coming artists is unfair.

Allowing contestants like Macy Gray and Michael Bolton certainly adds an exciting element to the competition, but some viewers spoke out online against the singers' participation.

'Redemption songs'

Fans have another chance to see favorites who didn't make it through the initial qualifying rounds.

After the five qualifying rounds are over, the jury will select two "redemption songs" and bring back two performers who missed their first chance to continue.

"So keep streaming their songs and loving their music," Kelly said in last week's episode.

  • Who is going to the semi-finals, continued
  • Kentucky's Jordan Smith was the jury selection to continue to the semis in episode two.
  • Three more songs from episode two will be selected to continue at the beginning of tonight's episode.

Who is going to the semi-finals so far?

There are currently five semi-finalists, according to NBC.

Hueston, who is representing Rhode Island, was the very first jury selection in episode one.

Representing Connecticut in the semis is Michael Bolton, a jury-fan pick from episode one.

From Puerto Rico is Christian Pagán who was also a jury-fan pick from episode one.

And the final jury-fan pick from episode one was AleXa who's from Oklahoma.

  • Who was chosen to continue last week?
  • The jury voted for Kentucky’s Jordan Smith to continue on to the semifinals.
  • The three other contestants continuing from last week's episode will be announced in tonight's episode.
  • Who is Jordan Smith?
  • Jordan Smith, 28, is the Season 9 winner of The Voice. He became famous for receiving a four-chair turn during the show’s Blind Auditions with his rendition of Chandelier by Sia.
  • Last week, Jordan represented Kentucky and sang his original song called Sparrow.

Who is Macy Gray?

Macy Gray is an already-established R&B singer who got her start in the 1990s and become known for her hit single, I Try.

The R&B singer has also acted in several films including Training Day, Spider-Man, Lackawanna Blues, and For Colored Girls.

Gray represented her home state of Ohio on last week's episode of American Song Contest where she sang her song called Every Night.

Who performed last week?

Heat two consisted of 11 acts that performed to compete for a spot in the next round of American Song Contest.

  • Broderick Jones (Kansas)
  • Jordan Smith (Kentucky)
  • King Kyote (Maine)
  • Jonah Prill (Montana)
  • Jocelyn (Nebraska
  • ENISA (New York)
  • Chloe Fredericks (North Dakota)
  • Macy Gray (Ohio)
  • courtship. (Oregon)
  • Cruz Rock (US Virgin Islands)
  • Almira Zaky (Virginia)

Where do viewers vote?

There is a website where viewers can vote for their favorite act on American Song Contest.

Voters can also choose their selection through the NBC App and via TikTok, Variety reported.

How are winners chosen?

A jury of 56 music professionals chooses one winner to advance to the semi-finals after each of the five qualifying rounds.

Three additional songs will be chosen after each qualifying round airs through viewers and jury voting for their favorite act.

Kelly and Snoop Dog open the episode by announcing which three songs from last week were voted to continue to the semi-finals.

How does the show work?

American Song Contest has five episodes of qualifying rounds where each artist performs.

In these qualifying rounds, a select few are chosen to move to the semi-finals which will be shown in two episodes.

The Grand Final takes place during the last episode of the season which is scheduled for May 9.

The recognized contestants

The participants who are already established, well-recognized performers include:

The amateur contestants

The amateur contestants are:

Who are the contestants?

Musicians from all 50 states, five surrounding territories, and Washington, DC are competing in the contest.

On March 3, 2022, NBC revealed information regarding the participants competing in American Song Contest.

The competitors include a mix of relatively unknown musicians, as well as singer-songwriters who already found mainstream success.

  • Who are the hosts?
  • Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host the competition series.
  • Eurovision in America
  • Many Americans were introduced to Eurovision thanks to the Netflix movie starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.
  • The Story of Fire Saga was a hit Netflix comedy film that featured Ferrell and McAdams’s characters competing to perform at the Eurovision contest.
  • How does Eurovision work, part three
  • The winner is determined based on a point system, and the performer with the most points wins.
  • The prize is a chance to perform the winning song yet again, a trophy, and their country getting the honor of hosting Eurovision the next year.
  • How does Eurovision work, part two
  • Six countries — France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, plus the host country — automatically pre-qualify for the semi-final.
  • Everyone else has to qualify for the semi-final through competition.
  • From there, the Grand Final takes place.

How does Eurovision work?

Each participating broadcaster from each country submits their performers (no more than 6 people) and song (no more than 3 minutes).

Countries either send their “rising star” or their hottest talent to perform.

The selection process varies — sometimes, it’s by internal decision, and other times, it’s by a “voting” style process.

  • What is Eurovision?
  • The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual international songwriting contest where European countries compete with extravagant musical productions.
  • The contest started in 1956 and has been widely successful, bringing acclaimed artists like ABBA and Celine Dion to worldwide attention.

What is American Song Contest, continued

Plans to develop an American version of the song contest began circulating as early as 2006.

It wasn’t until 2019, that Eurovision producers Christer Björkman and Ola Melzig secured the rights to launch an American adaptation.

According to Björkman, various cities across Nevada and Florida had been considered for hosting duties, including Orlando, Tampa, and Las Vegas.

What is American Song Contest?

Based on Eurovision, American Song Contest is a nationwide singing competition.

Eurovision first debuted in 1956 and features artists from primarily European countries facing off with original music.

In 1971, Eurovision was broadcast in the continental United States for the first time.

  • Can you stream American Song Contest?
  • The competition series is available for streaming on a couple of different apps.
  • For viewers who can’t catch the cable broadcasts of American Song Contest, they can access the show at their convenience through Hulu or Peacock.
  • What channel is it on?
  • American Song Contest airs at 8pm ET Monday nights on NBC.

